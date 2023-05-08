The V.I. Parole Board will hold meetings next month to hear testimony from victims, family members of victims, and anyone else interested in speaking for or against applications for parole by several inmates convicted of crimes in the territory.

The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates being held at three prisons in Virginia on June 5, including Wallens Ridge State Prison, Keen Mountain Correctional facility and Red Onion State Prison.

