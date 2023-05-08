The V.I. Parole Board will hold meetings next month to hear testimony from victims, family members of victims, and anyone else interested in speaking for or against applications for parole by several inmates convicted of crimes in the territory.
The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates being held at three prisons in Virginia on June 5, including Wallens Ridge State Prison, Keen Mountain Correctional facility and Red Onion State Prison.
Inmates being considered for parole include:
• Mekel Blash, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to the 2014 killing of James Malfetti III on St. John. Blash is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.
• Khaeil Thompson, first-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
On June 7, the Board will conduct in person hearings for inmates at Tallahatchie County Facility in Mississippi, including Jahzeel Fenton.
Fenton was 17 years old when he shot a woman in the stomach in front of her young children in March 2010, and was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Six years after the shooting, he entered an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree assault, domestic violence.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July 2017, and ordered to pay the victim’s medical bills of more than $162,000.
Fenton appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court affirmed his 20-year prison sentence in November 2018. The parole board has previously denied Fenton’s requests for release.
Other inmates being considered for parole on June 7 are:
• Kenson Barley, convicted of first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
• Mar’quise Rivera, convicted of failure to register or declare a firearm.
• Christopher Sylvester, convicted of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
• Callistus Etienne, convicted of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
On June 9, the Board will conduct in-person hearings for inmates at Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida, including Jaydee Brathwaite, convicted of first-degree assault with the intent to commit rape.
Brathwaite was charged with raping a teenager on a St. John hiking trail in 2015, and entered a no-contest plea to the first-degree assault charge. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, and the victim in the case told a judge at sentencing in 2016 that the case has impacted her entire life — and she feels that the V.I. Justice Department ignored her input when prosecutors gave her attacker a plea deal.
The Board will also consider a parole application by Adaryll Gumbs, convicted of first-degree robbery.
On June 12, the Board will conduct in person hearings for inmates at the John A. Bell Correctional Facility on St. Croix, including Shekil Berthier and Darin Franklin, who are both serving time for third-degree assault. Winston Georges was convicted of second-degree aggravated rape, domestic violence, and Lester Roberts was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and involuntary manslaughter.
Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of their desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than May 30, 2023. Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:
Chairman of the Parole Board
John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility
