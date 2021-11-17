Inmates convicted of murder and other serious crimes are scheduled for parole hearings in December, during which the V.I. Parole Board will hear testimony for and against each parole application, according to a news release from the Bureau of Corrections.
On Monday, Dec. 6, the Board will hear testimonies from victims, family members and the public for the following inmates housed at John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, and Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex on St. Thomas:
Inmate Stephanie Ziegler, 49, was driving on Queen Mary Highway in April 2018 when she struck a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Fatima Brown. Brown was ejected through the front window of her Toyota sedan and later succumbed to her injuries.
Ziegler pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, and was sentenced in December 2018 to five years in prison. Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks also ordered Ziegler’s driver’s license be suspended for 10 years.
Shawn Joseph, also known as Akeem Williams, convicted of second-degree murder, and use of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime. Joseph was charged with the April 2009 shooting murder of 24-year-old Jonah Andrews, and pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors to lesser charges. He was sentenced to serve 15 years behind bars in 2013.
Abdul Pemberton, convicted of unauthorized possession of a firearm. Pemberton pleaded guilty in two cases stemming from arrests in 2016 and 2018, and was sentenced in February to serve five years in prison, with credit for time served, according to court records.
Isaiah Simmonds, convicted of third-degree assault.
The board will conduct parole hearings by video/teleconference for the following inmates at Citrus County Detention Facility, Fla. on Tuesday, Dec. 7:
Richard Ireland, convicted of first-degree assault.
Charlesworth Gonsalves, convicted of second-degree aggravated rape, child abuse, and domestic violence. Gonsalves was charged in 2013 with sexually assaulting a child, and convicted by a jury in 2016. He appealed, and the V.I. Supreme Court upheld his convictions in 2019.
Josiah Hodge, convicted of second-degree murder, and unauthorized use of an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime. Hodge was sentenced to 16 years in 2018 for his admitted role in the murder of Gregory LeBlanc, 41, on Back Street in August 2013.
Nathaniel Hazel, convicted of second-degree murder.
The board will conduct parole hearings by video/teleconference for the following inmates at Wallen Ridge State Prison, Keen Mountain, and Red Onion State, Va., on Wednesday, Dec. 8:
Nicholas Albert, convicted of first-degree murder and escape from jail.
Jahmal Todman, convicted of possession of a firearm in a school zone.
Joel Vicars, convicted of second-degree murder and grand larceny. Vicars shot Dennis Corraspe Jr. to death at Magens Bay Beach in 2007, and he pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The parole board will meet for deliberation and administrative review on Dec. 9 and 10.
Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments or advise the Board of his or her desire to appear and testify. The Board must receive such notices no later than Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:
Chairman of the Parole Board
John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility
Rural Route 1, Box 9909
Kingshill, VI 00850-9715
Telephone: 340-773-6309 ext. 6817
Email: viparoleboard@vi.gov
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parole hearings will be held via secure video/teleconferencing.
According to a news release, whether an inmate is eligible to apply for parole is determined by the terms of his or her sentence and the requirements of the V.I. parole statute. The fact that an inmate’s name may appear on the list of those deemed eligible to apply for parole does not guarantee that parole will be granted or that a parole hearing for that inmate will take place as scheduled. Even if eligible to apply for parole, no inmate may be granted parole unless he or she is recommended for parole by the Bureau of Corrections director.