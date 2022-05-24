The V.I. Parole Board has released an updated schedule with new dates and inmates for upcoming parole hearings, according to Bureau of Corrections spokesman Kyza Callwood.
The board will hear testimony from victims, family members of victims, or other interested persons for and against the applications for parole.
On July 7, the Board will conduct a parole hearing in person for the following inmates at John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, also known as Golden Grove prison:
Jahzeel Fenton, who was 17 when he shot a woman in the stomach in front of her young children in 2010. He eventually entered a plea agreement and was sentenced in 2017 to serve 20 years behind bars for first-degree assault, domestic violence. He was also ordered to pay the victim’s medical bills of more than $163,000.
Anthony Gumbs, who is serving a five-year sentence for negligent homicide. Gumbs was driving while drunk when he rear-ended a scooter on May 6, 2016, killing Hannah Peterson, 25, and Edwin Thornbury, 44, both of Minnesota. The victims were riding a moped on Melvin H. Evans Highway near D&J Shooting Gallery.
Jelani Hall, who was initially arrested in March 2018 and charged with aggravated rape of two underage children. Hall pleaded guilty in 2019 to unlawful sexual contact, according to online public court records, which do not show Hall’s sentence.
Other inmates being considered for parole are Isaiah Simmonds, convicted of third-degree assault; Dale Pringle; fraudulent use of a credit card; Ryan Baskin, third-degree burglary; Akil Gumbs, third-degree assault; Callistus Ettiene, unauthorized possession of a firearm; and Edwardo Garcia, voluntary manslaughter.
On July 8, the Board will conduct a parole hearing in person for the following inmates at the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex on St. Thomas: Kzsa Hodge, forgery, and Kaseem Bruno, aggravated child abuse and third-degree assault.
Bruno was initially charged with first-degree murder in the 2010 death of his 2-month old daughter, and later pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.
The child’s mother told police that Bruno strangled the infant with a cord because he was trying to avoid being served with court documents and she would not stop crying, according to court records.
Bruno was sentenced in 2011 to 15 years in prison, with credit for time served.
On July 14, the board will conduct a parole hearing in person for inmates at Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida:
Charlesworth Gonsalves, convicted of second-degree aggravated rape, child abuse, and domestic violence. An underage teen girl reported in 2013 that Gonsalves had sexually assaulted her, and he was sentenced in 2016. The V.I. Supreme Court upheld the conviction in 2019, and found that his conduct “was simply lascivious and immoral.
Josiah Hodge, convicted of second-degree murder and unauthorized use of an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime. Hodge was one of three men who confessed to killing Gregory LeBlanc, 41, on Aug. 24, 2013, in the area of Wimmelskaft Gade, more commonly known as Back Street on St. Thomas.
Hodge was sentenced in 2018 to serve 16 years in prison.
On July 12, the board will travel to Virginia and conduct parole hearings in person for the following inmates at Wallen Ridge State Prison, and Keen Mountain:
Jahmal Todman, convicted of possession of a firearm in a school zone, and Nicholas Albert, convicted of first-degree murder and escape from jail.
Albert was 15 years old when he and another defendant murdered Barbara Cromwell in her home on St. Croix in 1995. Cromwell was tied up and her throat was cut, and her car and personal belongings were stolen from her home, according to court records.
Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of their desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than May 25. Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:
Chairman of the Parole Board
John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility
Rural Route 1, Box 9909
Kingshill, V.I. 00850-9715
340-773-6309, ext. 6817
Email: viparoleboard@vi.gov