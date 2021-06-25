ST. JOHN — A single idea was repeated by residents and visitors alike during Thursday’s listening session on the topic of the National Park Service’s Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis at Caneel Bay Resort.
The idea was that St. Johnians should be able to have input on what happens at the site once the Retained Use Estate agreement between the National Park Service and resort owner CBI Acquisitions expires in 2023.
The public can review and provide comment through July 9 on the EE/CA report, which was released on June 10.
To request an extension of the current comment period to July 24, email viis_superintendent@nps.gov.
Longtime resort guests, a former Caneel Bay employee and several residents chimed in during Thursday’s virtual listening session, held two weeks after the Park Service revealed that elevated levels of pesticides, arsenic and DDT, among other hazardous materials, were found at the resort in February. The estimated cost for the cleanup is $6 million.
“I feel it’s kind of hard to get opinions of all the people who live on St. John about what they want to see done with this property,” said Jezellia Sujanani. “Before you make a decision, I feel it’s important to try to get as many people’s opinions about what they want to see done with this property as you can. If that entails going door to door, I feel that’s something that needs to be done. If it’s going to be a resort again, it should be environmentally friendly, and people who live here should be happy with what’s going to happen there.”
Lorelei Monsanto echoed Sujanani’s comments.
“St. Johnians should have a right to have their voices completely heard since we have the greatest impact on what is happening on our home turf,” she said.
Barbara Askin, a repeat visitor at Caneel Bay who uses a wheelchair, fondly recalled how hard the resort staff worked to accommodate her during her visits.
“I am so worried about those people, because they became friends,” Askin said. “They made that place work no matter who managed it. How can you get the input of all constituents on the island, which is vital? There should be a direct line of communication, because you don’t want to create misery.”
Attendees also suggested that CBI should be made to pay for remediation of the property’s contamination, and that the public should be informed about who will ultimately bear the responsibility for the cleanup cost.
Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields noted that the Park Service has the authority to recoup 100% of the cost to remedy contamination at the site in a separate process that has not yet begun.
During the EE/CA investigation process, which took place in February, the island was experiencing a drought and groundwater samples were unable to be obtained at the Caneel Bay site.
It’s expected that these samples will be collected in November, along with sampling of suspected asbestos, and the uncovering of an item buried in the water catchment basin that may be barrels of DDT, according to reports from former resort employees.
Fields said the Park Service aims to finalize its report, including responses to comments received during the comment period, by Aug. 30.
The public comment period on the EE/CA addendum, which will focus on data from the samples to be collected in November, will open sometime in April 2022 and close the following month.
“We want to get this done, but we want to make sure we have good information to move forward with a thorough cleanup process,” said Fields.
The public can review and provide comments on the EE/CA report via National Park Service’ website. Online comments can be made anonymously if desired.
Written comments should be addressed to Virgin Islands National Park, Attn: Caneel Bay Redevelopment, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, VI 00830.