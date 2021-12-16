The V.I. government and Southland Gaming are still negotiating a resolution to litigation that’s been blocking the resumption of horse racing at the Clinton Phipps track on St. Thomas for years.
Southland’s attorney, Christopher Kroblin, asked a judge for an additional 60-day stay on Oct. 26, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Negotiations are ongoing, and attorneys from Government House, Southland, and mediator Henry Smock have been meeting regularly, according to Kroblin.
“Since the last status report, additional mediation conferences were held between Southland and Attorneys from Government House and with Mediator Smock,” Kroblin informed the judge.
“As previously reported to the court, settlement may involve modifications to various agreements and Virgin Islands law, as well as approval from governmental agencies— which process is underway,” Kroblin wrote.
Kroblin asked for an additional 60 days, “to allow the parties to finish their settlement and obtain the governmental approvals and legislation necessary to effectuate such settlement.”
Judge Robert Molloy has not yet ruled on the motion, but Kroblin said the government does not object to the delay.
Southland Gaming filed suit against both the V.I. government and VIGL Operations LLC in early 2017, not long after the V.I. Legislature had approved an agreement reached between VIGL and then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp allowing VIGL to operate “racinos” at both the St. Thomas and St. Croix race tracks, as well as run all horse racing operations.
Southland claimed that VIGL’s agreement to operate the racetracks — and slot machines — violated Southland’s prior, exclusive contract to operate “video lottery terminals” at the St. Thomas track.
Last April, then-U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled in Southland Gaming’s favor, agreeing with the plaintiff that its Video Gaming Terminal machines “are interchangeable, and in many cases are in fact identical” to the video slot machines operated by VIGL on St. Croix.
After the V.I. government appealed, the parties have been in ongoing negotiations, making monthly status reports to the court.