Anniversary

Pastor Merle Malone and members of the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church congregation gather in front of the church on Main Street, St. Thomas, in 2019. The church, home to the oldest continuous congregation in the western hemisphere, is set to celebrate its 356th anniversary on Sunday.

The Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church continues to withstand the test of time.

Established in 1666, the church in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, near the Alvaro de Lugo Post Office in Emancipation Garden, is home to the oldest, continuous congregation in the western hemisphere. Despite all the challenges — the most recent being COVID — the church has faithfully continued year after year to present day.