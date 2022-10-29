The Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church continues to withstand the test of time.
Established in 1666, the church in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, near the Alvaro de Lugo Post Office in Emancipation Garden, is home to the oldest, continuous congregation in the western hemisphere. Despite all the challenges — the most recent being COVID — the church has faithfully continued year after year to present day.
On Sunday, both pastor and parishioners are set to celebrate the church’s 356th anniversary.
“Our celebration will not be huge with banquets and things like that,” Pastor Merle Malone told The Daily News, noting that since the pandemic, some in the congregation still are wary of large events. “We’re having a service.”
COVID, however, helped foster creativity and determination in getting parishioners -– and the Scripture — together when in-person gatherings were a no-no.
“When COVID struck, we immediately had to find a way to stick together,” Malone said. “We moved to a Zoom platform and were able to keep the congregation together. We still have that. We use it on Wednesdays for prayer.”
Malone also shared that the church’s social media and radio ministries were essential in continuing the church. FLEC, as its widely known, also continued its ministry of “providing a hot meal on Saturdays” throughout the pandemic. As part of its outreach services, people in need can visit the church every Saturday “and expect a hot meal.”
While the church is known for its charitable measures, Malone said there are some common misconceptions due to its history. FLEC was established back in times of slavery, and “from the outside” it appeared as if it has always been on the side of the oppressor.
“A lot of people look at Fredrick as the state church. They see it as out of reach of people who are hurting or need someone to care. I want people to see how far God has brought the church from how it started to where we are now,” Malone said.
Although COVID relaxations allow parishioners to congregate without fear, the church still makes full use of Zoom. Bible study is held virtually, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The meeting ID is 947324246. On Wednesdays, prayer service is held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. The meeting ID is 430753925.
On Sundays, service begins at 9 a.m. It is streamed on Facebook at @Fredrick Evangelical Lutheran Church St. Thomas and airs on WLDV 107.9 FM or DaVybe radio.
Malone said the church continues to evolve with the times and has undergone many changes, including the diversification of the congregation.
“We do not discriminate. All are welcome, no matter your color, ethnicity, gender, or how you see yourself or your sexuality,” Malone said.
In addition to inclusiveness, she said the church intends to start new ministries for others in the community, specifically children.
“We hope to have an after-school program for children who are struggling with classes. We’re hoping to provide a listening ear to children. In our culture, we tend to say, ‘oh, the children have nothing to worry about,’ and so we don’t invest the time into listening to their fears, concerns, and questions,” Malone said. “That’s an area the ministry will focus on — providing a sacred space for children in need.”