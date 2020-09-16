A V.I. Police officer is being credited with saving a St. Thomas man’s life after foiling an attempted kidnapping Monday.
At approximately 7 p.m., police arrested Troy A. Harrigan, 51, of Estate Tutu and charged him with false imprisonment and kidnapping, according to a press release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Harrigan, armed with a gun, is accused of assaulting a man and binding and kidnapping him. However, what could have ended in tragedy, instead ended with Harrigan behind bars as the victim was rescued by a police officer on patrol, Derima said.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the incident.
St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Steven Phillip commended the officer in a statement Tuesday.
Bail for Harrigan was set at $100,000 and unable to post bail, he was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
Phillip encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5608, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
Police said they could not release the name of the officer or more details about the case Tuesday night as it remains under investigation.