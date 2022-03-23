A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday against Paul “Bogus” Girard and two accomplices, Kareem “Crumbull” Harry, and Tyler “Lucc” Eugene, who now face mandatory life prison sentences for their roles in a violent criminal conspiracy following a three-week trial.
The trio was found guilty of violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO Act conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug dealing, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Girard, 34, of St. Croix, led the conspiracy — mostly from prison — where he has been incarcerated while serving sentences for previous convictions.
“Girard ordered shootings against rival gang members, as well as individuals he believed had stolen from or otherwise disrespected the gang. Girard planned, and his crew executed, several armed robberies including of the Divi Carina Bay Casino in St. Croix, as well as Gems and Gold Corner jewelry store, Signatures Jewelry, and 3Gs Jewelry and Repair located in St. Thomas,” according to the news release from Shappert.
Eugene, 24, of St. Croix, “committed acts of violence on behalf of the gang, including murdering a rival gang member outside a convenience store at Girard’s direction.”
That victim, Juan Encarnacion, 30, was shot to death H&R Grocery Store on Queen Street in Frederiksted on Feb. 2, 2016.
Harry, 34, of St. Croix, “committed acts of violence on behalf of the gang including participating in the murder of a victim who was believed to have stolen money from the Girard gang.”
During trial opening arguments, on March 3, Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards identified that victim as Eddie Harriette.
“Harry also set up the shooting death of a rival gang member outside of the victim’s child’s daycare,” according to Shappert’s statement.
That victim was identified as Jermaine Williams, who was shot to death as his wife and daughter watched only “steps away,” at a daycare center, Edwards told jurors.
A sentencing date has not yet been set for the trio or the seven additional defendants who already pleaded guilty.
Attorney William Morrison, who is representing Girard, said visiting District Court Judge Timothy Savage gave defense attorneys in the case 30 days to file motions.
Morrison said that if his motion for a new trial is denied, he plans to appeal Girard’s conviction after sentencing.
Meanwhile, federal investigators and prosecutors say the verdicts will help bring justice and closure for the victims. Shappert, the V.I. Justice Department and the FBI weighed in.
“These defendants terrorized the U.S. Virgin Islands through violence and theft. Today’s verdicts, and the guilty pleas of seven additional co-defendants in this case, demonstrate that the Department of Justice, and our law enforcement partners, are committed to combating the threat of gang violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. o
Shappert said the verdict “makes clear that the people of the Virgin Islands will not tolerate violent criminal activity directed against their fellow islanders.”
“These convictions mark the dismantlement of the Paul Girard Criminal Enterprise,” she said.
Luis Quesada, assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division said the men “thought they were untouchable” and that “the use of violence and intimidation by these gang members to try and assert power over the people of the Virgin Islands failed.”
His sentiments were echoed by Special Agent in Charge Joseph Gonzalez of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office, who noted that
“with this verdict, the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands can rest assured in the FBI’s commitment to work aggressively to curtail violence in our streets.”