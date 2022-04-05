Dear Editor,
It was gratifying to see the V.I. government honor its commitment to pay the teachers what they were owed. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said he was “pleased he could find the funds to pay our educators what they deserve and are overdue.”
Sadly, there are still hundreds of teachers with overdue back pay, waiting since 1989 through 2000 despite a court judgment.
Documents show that I alone am still owed $48,852. I know that many of my colleagues are in similar situations, living on a fixed income, with the hope that one day, the V.I. government will stand up and “find the funds to pay our educators the salaries they deserve, AND ARE OVERDUE”.
— Tom Fickel, St. Croix