Former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. has asked the court to overturn his expulsion from the 34th Legislature, as he continues to campaign for a seat in the 35th Legislature as a candidate in the upcoming primary election.
V.I. Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty is scheduled to hold a status conference on Payne’s request for a preliminary injunction today.
“Due to the injustice levied against me and in essence the people of the United States Virgin Islands by the Senate President, I am compelled to pursue justice via the 3rd branch of government,” Payne said in a written statement to The Daily News.
“In addition, I am seeking re-election to continue working for the people of the territory especially the island of St. John where I have lived for the past 28 plus years serving as a teacher and a police officer, who volunteered countless hours of my time as a football and basketball coach,” Payne wrote.
The other 14 senators in the Legislature voted to expel Payne on July 20, following a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 15 sexual harassment complaint against him.
The employee described an incident where she said Payne lured her into his hotel room on Feb. 28 and propositioned her for sex, and used a firearm to “clear” the room, which made her feel “threatened and intimidated,” according to the committee’s report.
Payne has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and said during the July 20 senate session that the employee who filed the report against him “was lying” and should be charged with perjury.
Instead, senators amended the committee’s recommended 50-day unpaid suspension and voted to expel Payne from the Legislature.
Payne said in the written statement that as a former police officer, “I sincerely believe in due process and since my right to due process was violated, I had no choice but to file a TRO and a preliminary injunction against the 34th Legislature. I must do whatever I have to do legally to clear my name of this false accusation that was a blatant attempt at besmirching my character.”
Payne’s attorney, Treston Moore, filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in V.I. Superior Court on Monday.
The complaint names Payne as a plaintiff alongside Noellise Powell, a St. John voter who is claiming her rights are being violated by Payne’s expulsion, and the Democratic Party’s decision to choose Angel Bolques Jr. to replace him as At-Large Sen. in the 34th Legislature.
Bolques is challenging Payne in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary, and the winner of that race will go on to face Independent candidate Sherry-Ann Francis in the general election on Nov. 8.
The complaint names Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and the Legislature’s membership as defendants.
Frett-Gregory did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News Wednesday.
The complaint filed Monday reiterates Payne’s statement on the Senate floor, in which he said the employee sought to retract her complaint, and an April report found that he did not violate the senate’s sexual harassment policy.
Gumbs-Carty filed an order Wednesday, finding that the portion of Payne’s motion requesting that the court prevent Bolques from being seated is moot, as he has already been sworn in.
But she scheduled a status conference for 10 a.m. today on the remaining issues raised in Payne’s complaint which described Payne’s expulsion as a “death penalty,” and said that “Zero tolerance does not equate with zero due process.”
In terms of his intention to continue serving in the 35th Legislature, Payne detailed his accomplishments to date.
“My team has worked extremely hard on behalf of the people of the territory on the future development of 130 beautiful homes on St. Croix, complete demolition of the Michelle Motel on St. Thomas to alternately erect 60 luxurious apartment suites for seniors with a veterans preference, a drag strip on St. Thomas that will be tied into the vocational programs in our schools, a new vendors plaza on St John, and an assisted living facility for seniors on St. John,” according to the written statement provided to The Daily News.
Further he said “My team and I drafted legislation and secured funding for a brand new fish market and a dock for charter boats with 15 slips on St. John.”
“Our goal is to have 1,000 homes built across the territory by 2025. These are just a few of the projects that your At-Large Senator has been working on to improve the quality of life of the people of our beloved territory,” Payne wrote.