Former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. has asked the court to overturn his expulsion from the 34th Legislature, as he continues to campaign for a seat in the 35th Legislature as a candidate in the upcoming primary election.

V.I. Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty is scheduled to hold a status conference on Payne’s request for a preliminary injunction today.

