ST. JOHN — A small crowd of residents gathered in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park on Thursday evening for a community outreach event hosted by At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr., who detailed his efforts to get St. John residents involved in the future of Caneel Bay.
Payne charged that the Virgin Islands National Park hasn’t done enough to seek community input on the four options the National Park Service has proposed for the property.
“NPS should have come to the community in different settings, meetings, and workshops,” he said. “This is going to impact this small island for generations to come.”
The comment period on the four proposed options has already been extended from Feb. 17 to March 4 in response to pressure from the community, but Payne said he will ask the Department of the Interior to push the deadline back by about another two months to allow input from as many community members as possible. Many St. John residents have raised issue with the digital platform in which public meetings have been conducted and comments can be shared, stating this method of communication effectively eliminates the opportunity for senior citizens and those unfamiliar with the technology to provide their comments.
In an interview following his presentation, Payne told The Daily News that NPS officials asked island nonprofits to disseminate information on the proposed options for the future of Caneel Bay.
“The nonprofits collectively said, ‘No, that’s not our responsibility,’” Payne said.
He added, “We don’t want to control the park. We just want to be a part of what’s happening in the park. They have an obligation to the residents of the Virgin Islands. We’re trying to postpone the process for no more than two months so we can get information to the public and get some comments so we can move forward as one. If you really want us to be a community partner, let us have a say.”
A two-question survey was distributed to those in attendance Thursday evening asking: Have you received, seen or heard of any information in regards to what the proposed redevelopment ideas are for Caneel Bay put out by the National Park Service? Do you have enough information to make an informed comment to the National Park Service?
Payne said he hopes to collect 1,000 of these questionnaires over the next two weeks, and he will present them to DOI officials with a request to extend the comment period. That day alone, about 150 signed questionnaires were collected, and Payne said he expects to meet his goal within four to five days. A questionnaire can be requested by emailing spayne@legvi.org.
While the community outreach event was not opened to public comment, one resident took to the microphone to laud Payne’s efforts.
“This is not the first rodeo we are having with the National Park,” said Theodora Moorehead, whose father, the late Sen. Theovald Moorehead, led a movement of “Resisting Condemnation without Representation” in response to a proposed 1962 law which would in part allow the National Park Service to acquire more land outside its boundaries.
“Their intention was to condemn St. John and make the entire island a park. They weren’t able to accomplish that because Senator Moorehead, just as Senator Payne is doing now, lobbied the community, got signatures, and went to Washington. That condemnation never saw the light of day,” she said.
The four options for the Caneel Bay property ranges from re-establishing it as a luxury resort to taking no action, whereby the NPS would assume sole management of the property upon expiration of the Retained Use Estate in 2023.
NPS provided the following guidance for residents wishing to share their comments on the proposed options. Commenters should speak on topics including:
• The clarity of NPS’s purpose, need, and objectives.
• What types of experiences, activities and services should be available at the Caneel Bay area that are not already captured in the NPS’s conceptual range of preliminary activities.
• Feedback on the list of significant issues that the NPS should analyze in the planning process and whether additional issues should be considered in detail, and why.
The current public comment period closes March 4. Comments can be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov or by writing to Caneel Bay Redevelopment/Management Plan, Superintendent, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, V.I. 00830.
The 4 options for the Caneel Bay property presented by the NPS are:
Option A: This preliminary proposed action calls for the reestablishment of a world-class overnight experience at a luxury resort, a mid-range overnight experience at Caneel’s Hawksnest beach, and space for an organization to design, fund, construct and operate a community destination like an amphitheater, museum or cultural center.
Option B: Similar to option A, except the resort area is expanded and the mid-range overnight experience and public access at Caneel’s Hawksnest is removed.
Option C: Similar to option A, except the resort zone is similar to the historic boundaries of the former Caneel Bay Resort. No visitor services would be provided for non-resort guests and the NPS would not provide a community space.
No-action alternative: NPS would assume sole management of the property upon expiration of the Retained Use Estate in 2023. There would be no leases or concession contracts and NPS would minimally restore the site to allow for safe access to the area and its beaches via existing roads and trails.