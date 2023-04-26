V.I. Police have confirmed that a pedestrian died on St. Thomas Friday after being struck by a vehicle.
The incident occurred in the Fort Mylner area at around 5:54 a.m. Friday, according to information provided by police spokesman Glen Dratte Tuesday, following repeated questions from The Daily News.
First responders said the female victim “received massive trauma to the right side of her head and is bleeding from her leg,” and was unresponsive at the scene, according to police.
The victim later died at Schneider Hospital, according to police.
Dratte has not yet released the victim’s name, or responded to questions from The Daily News about whether there is an ongoing investigation, and if the driver of the vehicle could potentially face criminal charges.
