Veterinary technician Kelsey Wyrick keeps a gentle hold on Trisha as Dr. Heidi Stout readies a vaccination and microchip as owner Jahresa Ryan looks on Sunday at the “Leave No Pet Behind” Disaster Planning for Pet Wellness Clinic hosted by the The Humane Society of St. Thomas at the Frenchtown Community Center.
Volunteer Melissa King dances with Pepper as he waits his turn at the free clinic with owner Kirsty Llewellyn.
Daily News photos by AISHA-ZAKIYA BOYD
Veterinary technician Kelsey Wyrick keeps a gentle hold on Trisha as Dr. Heidi Stout readies a vaccination and microchip as owner Jahresa Ryan looks on Sunday at the “Leave No Pet Behind” Disaster Planning for Pet Wellness Clinic hosted by the The Humane Society of St. Thomas at the Frenchtown Community Center.
The Humane Society of St. Thomas hosted the “Leave No Pet Behind” Disaster Planning for Pet Wellness Clinic on Saturday and Sunday at the Frenchtown Community Center on St. Thomas.
Pets received rabies vaccinations, microchips, free spay and neuter surgery vouchers and personalized ID tags, all in an order to help pets who may have to be transported off island with or without their owners.
Commented