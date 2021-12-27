The Public Finance Authority board has approved Duane Morris LLP to serve as bond counsel for a measure that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the V.I. Legislature hope will prevent insolvency of the Government Employees’ Retirement System
Bryan, who serves as head of the PFA, said during the board meeting Wednesday that Duane Morris has served as counsel for the V.I. Water and Power Authority and has previously assisted the V.I. government.
While the governor did not go into detail on what the plan will entail, he noted there would be the issuance of bonds for a proposed “Matching Fund Securitization” transaction.
Legislation to help GERS has been a “joint effort” with the Senate’s government retirement subcommittee. The plan was first publicly mentioned at a December GERS meeting by Chairman Nellon Bowry, who said he met with the governor and legislators to discuss the bill.
According to Bowry, the V.I. government would make annual contributions toward a retirement system fund from the matching fund over the 30-year life of the bond.
The PFA board also approved the transfer of the 2021 private activity bond volume cap allocation to the V.I. Housing Authority.
Bryan said the funds would go toward the construction of 262 housing units on St. Thomas and St. Croix, with projects slated to be completed in 2022. Further, he noted that the bond volume cap was based on population, “so in 2022 the allotment may be lower due to population decrease.”
The board briefly went into executive session, and PFA spokesperson Carol Burke said members discussed details of the Duane Morris contract, and an additional proposed transaction specific to property on St. Croix.
During the session, she said, the board also unanimously approved payment to Duane Morris for $85,000 for legal services relative to a proposed transaction between the PFA and the V.I. Port Authority.