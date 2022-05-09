The V.I. Public Finance Authority board of directors approved a request by the West Indian Co. to borrow up to $55 million, and other matters related to the PFA and the V.I. Next Generation Network at a special meeting Thursday.
WICO’S President and CEO Anthony Ottley, and WICO financial advisers Avery Williams and Jerome Cox presented the details of WICO’s proposed bond issuance, which is part of WICO’s strategy to ensure the future financial stability of WICO, according to a news release.
“The bonds would be secured, in part, by a pledge of all of WICO’s assets, which pledge requires the approval of the PFA, which is the parent company of WICO. The bond issuance includes a pledge of all WICO’s assets,” according to the news release. “The WICO authorities further explained the company’s dire financial condition led to this eventuality.”
“The WICO Board recently approved this bond issuance request in our need to refinance its outstanding obligation to Banco Popular, to fund capitalized interest, to fund debt service reserve, and to finance certain capital improvements at the Havensight Mall,” Ottley said. “This bond issuance will allow WICO to replenish its debt, capitalize interest, and implement long-overdue capital projects. The capital projects and ongoing maintenance projects are necessary to protect revenue streams at a time when every ship is critical. Currently, with cruise ships, the demand for space is the issue since that demand exceeds the available space.”
Cox explained that the WICO Board authorized the borrowing of up to $55 million and provided a breakdown of the proposed use of funds, which includes $42 million to refinance the loan with Banco Popular, $4 million to $5 million for capital improvements, mainly to the dock to continue to berth up to three cruise ships, $4 million to replenish the debt reserve fund, and remaining funds to be used to fund capitalized interest.
Cox said the timing of the bond issuance is critical, “the urgency of completing this transaction rests in also knowing that the Federal Reserves also plans to raise interest rates another seven times in 2022,” according to the news release.
PFA Chairman, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., commended WICO’s leadership for taking the initiative to develop a strategy to return to financial stability and remarked that WICO’s strategy “actually saves the central government money because now we won’t have to kick in another $4 to $8 million to help WICO stay afloat,” according to the news release.
The PFA Board voted unanimously to acknowledge and consent to WICO’s resolution for the issuance of a revenue bond.
The V.I. Next Generation Network withdrew its Board request for the PFA to guaranty a commercial loan of $463,200 and a non-revolving line of credit up to $136,800 from Banco Popular for purposes of purchasing a building in downtown Christiansted to locate its office and operations. President and CEO Stephan Adams informed the Board of the challenges related to its intended purchase and of additional opportunities for the location of its office.
Bryan reminded the Board that it recently received $3.6 million as a result of the sale of the King’s Alley and Anchor Inn properties and expressed his desire to reinvest those proceeds into downtown Christiansted.
In addition to Bryan, board members Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce, OMB Director Jennifer O’Neal, and Board Secretary Keith O’Neale were in attendance. Attorney Dorothy Isaacs was excused.