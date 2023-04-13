The Public Finance Authority Board of Directors tabled the authorization to issue 2023 revenue anticipation notes amounting to $150 million during its regular board meeting on Thursday, a signal that the funds Gov. Albert J. Bryan requested from the Legislature may not be forthcoming.
The board did move to allow Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce, who serves as PFA executive director, and Director of Finance and Administration Nathan Simmonds to execute a slew of contracts, most of which will go toward disaster recovery efforts.
Breezing through items on its posted agenda, the board unanimously voted to pay $88,000 from the PFA Project Fund to VI Landscaping for removing debris from the former Addelita Cancryn Junior High School following the 2017 hurricanes.
A motion to extend the authority’s contract with Winston and Strawn LLP for continued government relations, legal and professional services passed with four in favor. Dorothy Isaacs, who noted the law firm’s high hourly rates, abstained.
The board voted to authorize an agreement to establish a Trust Account with the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee for the Economic Recovery Fee collected by the RC Hotels of the Virgin Islands, to be transferred to the Depositary for deposit into the ERF Trust Account immediately upon receipt from the Bureau of Internal Revenue
A trio of resolutions carried which authorized the PFA to execute three two-year contracts options to renew for a further two years, beginning with a $28,305,750 contract between CMTS LLC and the Office of Disaster Recovery, the Department of Public Works and other departments and agencies of the Government of the Virgin Islands.
Board member Barbara Isaacs asked what incentive the firms have to complete projects within the initial time frame.
“I always use the analogy with them, ‘you can’t get more projects until you finish the meatballs on your plate’,” Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien said, before the board approved executing contracts with Springline Architects LLC in the amount of $32,090,000 and Jaredian Design Group LLC for $8,649,500.
The board approved three-year contracts with Witt O’Brien’s USVI LLC at $21,197,777 , ICF Incorporated LLC at $10, 707,468.80, and Ernst and Young LLP at $13,836,836 for disaster recovery consulting services.
Before entering executive session, the board moved to amend contracts with Integrated Solutions Consulting in an amount not to exceed $470,062 and with Ernst and Young LLC to increase its not-to-exceed amount to $5.5 million, which Williams-Octalien said would bridge the gap between the limit which the firm hit on Nov. 22, 2022, and the start of its new contract date on May 29.