The Public Finance Authority Board of Directors tabled the authorization to issue 2023 revenue anticipation notes amounting to $150 million during its regular board meeting on Thursday, a signal that the funds Gov. Albert J. Bryan requested from the Legislature may not be forthcoming.

The board did move to allow Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce, who serves as PFA executive director, and Director of Finance and Administration Nathan Simmonds to execute a slew of contracts, most of which will go toward disaster recovery efforts.