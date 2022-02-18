The V.I. Public Finance Authority held the first day of their annual meeting Thursday and heard updates from agencies on a variety of challenges and future goals.
Board members heard annual reports from representatives from the PFA and its operating entities and component units, including the Frederiksted Mall, the Office of Economic Opportunity, and the Office of Disaster Recovery.
The board also heard from subsidiaries and independent corporations, including viNGN, Inc., the West Indian Co., Kings Alley Management, Lonesome Dove Petroleum Company, and the Tobacco Settlement Financing Corporation.
The meeting recessed Thursday and the board will resume the meeting today with reports from the PFA’s investment adviser, legal counsel for litigation concerning the Government Employees’ Retirement System, as well as the V.I. government’s team of lobbying firms in Washington, D.C. — Titan Impact LLC, Winston & Strawn LLP, Squire Patton Boggs LLP, and Total Spectrum LLC.
The board will also meet today in executive session, which is closed to the public, and several representatives said they’d reserve comment on certain issues for that confidential portion the meeting.
During Thursday’s update from PFA Director of Finance and Administration Nathan Simmonds, PFA legal counsel Kye Walker suggested that at some point they should “consider revisiting the statute that prevents our board members from receiving stipends for the services that they perform.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who serves as chairman of the PFA, asked for clarification and Walker said the PFA is “one of the very few” Virgin Islands government boards that is prohibited by law from receiving stipends, and PFA members are tasked with overseeing a variety of vital matters.
PFA members voted unanimously Thursday to approve a resolution for a no-cost extension of the professional services contract for Tidal Basin Caribe, LLC to provide Portfolio Management Support to the Office of Disaster Recovery for one year.
The board also voted to authorize the PFA, on behalf of the Office of Disaster Recovery, to execute a lease agreement for office space at the Nisky Shopping Center for its St. Thomas Operations.
“After two and a half years of couch surfing at PFA, we finally identified space that can accommodate the Office of Disaster Recovery and of course all of our other staff through the public assistance and the hazard mitigation programs under one roof,” said ODR Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien.
The PFA had previously approved the lease of office space in Crown Bay, but decided not to proceed due to the COVID-19 pandemic because of the uncertainty in funding, and employees have been working from home, Williams-Octalien said.
ODR’s funding has stabilized, and the 4,180 square feet of space between two suites is less costly than the Crown Bay space, so “overall this is a more affordable option for us,” she added.
ODR employees have been working on a staggered schedule for social distancing but “we’re all back in the office.”
Bryan said he’s issued a mandate “that everyone needs to be back in the office by March 1, normal business.”
The PFA also voted to approve updates to existing policies regarding audits, budgets, accounting, cash management, procurement, asset management and disposal, investment management, debt management, credit markets, risk management, record retention, and real estate leasing.
During an update from WICO Interim President and CEO Anthony Ottley, PFA member Dorothy Isaacs asked about the status of the Long Bay Landing project.
A year ago, Ottley told the PFA that WICO would be forging ahead with efforts to find investors to finance the new cruise pier that would be located on the opposite side of Yacht Haven Grande from the present WICO dock.
“I will fight this thing to the end because I think it’s ill conceived, it’s expensive, the cruise ships are going to be the one making the money, and we’re going to be the ones paying for it,” Isaacs said at the time.
Bryan responded at that February 2021 meeting that, “I’m not head over heels about another port in Charlotte Amalie harbor,” but “in order to be competitive and not get skipped out, we have to do this.”
On Thursday, Bryan said the project has stalled.
“We have all of those discussions on hold at this point,” Bryan said.
“As long as it stays on hold I’m fine,” Isaacs said.