A plan is in the works to install Wi-Fi hotspots at key locations throughout the territory — at no cost to users agreeing to be tracked.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Wednesday that data collected from users will provide valuable tools for contact tracing and tourism marketing.
The discussion came at the Public Finance Authority’s annual meeting, during a presentation by Stephan Adams, president and CEO of the authority-owned V.I. Next Generation Network.
Adams said that the network’s $36 million bond obligation to the PFA will be “impossible” to pay under its current business model, and he has revenue-generating strategies he wants to discuss privately with PFA board members.
During the public session Wednesday, Adams said that “we hope to deploy Wi-Fi capabilities in all the public housing, all the schools, all the libraries,” and give schools and public housing control over their systems “so there’s no misuse of content.”
Authorized users will be granted access through those entities, and Adams said it’s important to get Wi-Fi capability in public housing because that’s where the majority of public schools students live.
In terms of public spaces, Adams said they’re planning to install additional Wi-Fi hotspots in ports, shopping areas, beaches, and at popular attractions.
“The catch is, you get to access the network for free as long as your contact tracing app is on,” Adams said.
He explained that Google and Apple “have a shared contact tracing app,” and “it’s been pushed silently to you at night so all of our phones have it, you just don’t know it.”
The government is working to receive access to that contact tracing capability and link it with the free public WiFi, Adams said.
“There’s a privacy issue here of course, but you’re opting in,” Adams said. “You give us contact tracing information, you get access.”
Adams said if users aren’t comfortable with opting into contact tracing and “if you have privacy information concerns, you just don’t get on the network, and that’s fine.”
Bryan said that because the network is federally subsidized, there will be “standard low bandwidth access,” but his vision is “to really capture everybody who comes here,” and link them into a unified communication system.
Getting phone numbers and email addresses from travelers is “a tremendous marketing tool,” Bryan said, and “we can directly target people and know when they came to the Virgin Islands, how long they stayed, where they went,” and be able to market directly to them.
If someone visits St. Thomas, for example, “we can send you a note a year later,” Bryan said, reminding tourists that “it’s time for you to come back.”
Bryan said there are also cross-marketing opportunities, and Disney cruise passengers could have “Disney branded Wi-Fi,” and that’s “a package they can sell.”
A timeline for the plan is unclear, and Adams said he would discuss additional specifics with board members in executive session.