The V.I. Public Finance Authority has pledged to cover a funding shortfall for the Government Employees’ Retirement System, which resulted from the lower rate being used to calculate the territory’s share of rum cover over revenue.
“I’ve been assured by the PFA that the GERS will receive the full $158 million from the funding note on October 1,” chairman Nellon Bowry said during his report at Thursday’s meeting of the GERS board of trustees.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. serves as chairman of the PFA’s governing board.
Under the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands, any excise tax collected on V.I. manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.
The government created a funding mechanism in the form of a Special Purpose Vehicle, touted as the best hope of saving GERS from insolvency, which assumed a cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon.
But in August, the Office of Insular Affairs announced the approval of the payment of $226,165,037 to the U.S. Virgin Islands, which “was calculated using the $10.50 per proof gallon rate since the $13.25 per proof gallon rate expired as of December 31, 2021.”
“The funding note assumes closer to $277 million, based on the $13.25 per proof gallon rate, so, that created a shortfall,” Bowry explained Thursday during his chairman’s report.
“The first claim to the receipts to the money is to pay GERS and that’s $158 million, and to pay the rum companies, which is $103 million. Add those two together, that’s $261 million, which is more than $226 million that was received. So there’s a shortfall,” Bowry said.
“So, I was concerned that GERS’ $158 million will be reduced. We were assured we will get the $158 million and PFA will make up the difference from PFA funds, so that’s good news,” Bowry said.
“Not-so-good news, is that it appears that the funding that we requested from the Finance Committee when they were marking up the budget, additional contributions to GERS, frankly did not make it through,” Bowry said.
He recounted that GERS made two specific funding requests: to move implementation from 2025 to 2023 for a planned increase in employer contributions by three percentage points to 26.5%, and for the government to cover the pension system’s $15 million in administrative costs.
“There was a point in time where the Legislature funded the GERS administrative expense from the General Fund and that was discontinued a couple years back, and we were asking for that to be re-instituted, and that didn’t make it forward either,” Bowry said.
Trustee Andre Dorsey said GERS should ask the governor to tell the Legislature to give GERS the $15 million, because Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal said there’s a budget surplus.
Trustee Ronald Russell agreed.
“Clearly the calculations with the $10.50 fall short. So although the PFA is agreeing to make up the difference, it is still a taxing on the overall finances of the territory. So, we should go back to the Legislature,” Russell said. “The governor could do it. He could say we received a shortfall from the cover over and that’s something appropriate. We receive a shortfall and we need $15 million to do our operating expenses. He could ask them to do it, It’s simple.”
“The $15 million has nothing to do with the $158 million,” Bowry said.
The money to cover the shortfall is still coming from local accounts, “regardless of how the numbers come out, the $10.50 give us less money from the cover over than the $13.25. that has to be made up somehow,” Russell said.
“Now, whether the Delegate could do it — but I think as Dorsey said, with our surplus we ask for the $15 million from the governor and he might find a way to give us the $15 million, or he could ask the Legisalture, but we put it in his lap. That’s what I’m saying, put it in his lap to make up that $15 million that was removed from the general budget when there wasn’t enough money to include it,” Russell said.
Finance Committee Chairman and gubernatorial candidate Kurt Vialet issued a public statement after the Office of Insular Affairs announced the cover over was being calculated at the lower $10.50 rate, and said it “leaves a void of $59,233,700 which was earmarked for the Government Employees’ Retirement System.”
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett responded in a public statement that Vialet was being an “alarmist,” and she is confident that legislation she introduced with Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico will permanently increase the rate to $13.25, and be applied retroactively.
During Thursday’s meeting, Dorsey asked if “we lose anything in making the request” and “asking the plan sponsor to just be able to look for that money, especially seeing that there’s a surplus.”
He told Bowry that, “you as the chair know we have that option, you are a former OMB director.”
“I don’t think that will work. The source of financing is the Legislature. We went to the source. We went directly to the source of funding. All the governor’s going to do is ask. So, that’s my perspective as a former budget director,” Bowry said.
Dorsey made a motion that the board ask Bryan to tell the Legislature to give GERS an additional $15 million, and Russell seconded. They were the only trustees to vote in favor of the motion, and Bowry, Vincent Liger, Dwayne Callwood, Leona Smith voted no. Trustee Michael McDonald was absent from Thursday’s meeting.