The V.I. Public Finance Authority has pledged to cover a funding shortfall for the Government Employees’ Retirement System, which resulted from the lower rate being used to calculate the territory’s share of rum cover over revenue.

“I’ve been assured by the PFA that the GERS will receive the full $158 million from the funding note on October 1,” chairman Nellon Bowry said during his report at Thursday’s meeting of the GERS board of trustees.

