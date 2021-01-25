The Public Finance Authority will convene for its annual meeting Wednesday, and the public is welcome to watch the virtual, two-part meeting. Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the board will hear reports from authority “subsidiaries, component units and independent corporations,” including V.I. Next Generation Network, Kings Alley Management, Lonesome Dove Petroleum Company and Tobacco Settlement Financing Corporation, according to the meeting agenda. The PFA is an autonomous government instrumentality responsible for raising capital to support the needs of the Virgin Islands government. The board will also hear annual reports from the V.I. Public Finance Authority, Office of Economic Opportunity, Frederiksted Mall and the Office of Disaster Recovery. Investment advisor Causey Demgen & Moore PC will give an annual report, as well as municipal financial advisor Capital Markets Advisors. The final item on Wednesday’s agenda is a resolution to approve a contract for architectural and engineering services to support recovery projects for the Office of Disaster Recovery, and the board will then recess until Feb. 11. That meeting will also include an annual report from The West Indian Co. and the government’s contractors and lobbyists in Washington — Titan Impact, Winston & Strawn, Total Spectrum and Squire Patton Boggs LLP. The board will consider whether to renew its risk management consulting contract with Alpha Risk Management, and whether to approve a resolution to approve the directors and officers liability insurance policy. To watch the PFA Annual Meeting, join the Zoom meeting at:
. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is the authority’s chairman.
The PFA is an autonomous government instrumentality responsible for raising capital to support the needs of the Virgin Islands government.
