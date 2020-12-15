The first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have arrived in the territory, marking a potential gamechanger for a pandemic that has already cost 23 lives in the Virgin Islands.
On Monday, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved Friday for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, arrived on St. Croix and will be distributed to more than 25 health care providers across the territory.
The initial doses are part of the first phase of a federally-recommended distribution plan, which gives priority to clinical health care staff and persons in long-term care facilities. As more doses arrive weekly, priority will expand to first responders, those with immunocompromised conditions and seniors.
“It’s going to go really fast,” Encarnacion said of the process.
Essential workers are also expected to be prioritized, however the V.I. Health Department has yet to announce which workers, such as teachers, will be deemed “essential” to receive a vaccination. Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. said the governor will defer to the Health Department on this decision.
As for the general public, vaccines should be available by springtime, Motta said.
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage of roughly minus-90 degrees Fahrenheit, and two doses per person in order to be effective, poses a logistical and distribution challenge for the territory.
Last week, the V.I. Health Department participated in a Pfizer vaccine distribution drill, in which roughly 1,000 doses of a mock vaccine were transported to health care providers using a “hub and spoke” approach — the “hubs’ being the two ultra-cold storage freezers on St. Thomas and St. Croix and the “spokes” being the providers.
Encarnacion called the drill a “success.”
Health care providers were also given information on handling and administering the Pfizer vaccine and further training sessions directly with Pfizer will be held in the coming days.
“We are pleased to be a part of the process and the positive responses from healthcare providers, clinical staff, and the community are encouraging,” Encarnacion said. “This is the glimmer of hope that our community has been waiting for — but it is not the end and we must remain vigilant.”
Separately, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who on Monday called the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine a “monumental event,” acknowledged the hesitation and even skepticism that some may have toward it.
“That is why, as governor, I am electing to publicly receive the vaccine to demonstrate its safety and hopefully to earn your trust,” he said.
Biotechnology company Moderna, which has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine, is expected to receive emergency use approval from the FDA in the coming days. Encarnacion said her department has already placed orders for the Moderna vaccine and that it could arrive in the territory as early as next week.