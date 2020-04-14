The Anderson Stewart Family Foundation has donated a $1 million grant to the V.I. Health Department to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
The grant will be used to purchase items on the governor’s list of needed supplies, including rapid testing kits, N95 masks, personal protective equipment, respirators and laser infrared thermometers, according to a statement from Government House.
Funds will also go toward providing stress counseling and mental health services to residents dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 virus in the territory.
“This incredibly generous gift helps us at a most crucial time in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the territory,” said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in the statement. “Our community spread is just starting and these supplies are desperately needed for mitigation and response.”
He continued, “The Anderson family have been strong supporters of the Virgin Islands and their commitment to making our community better has been unwavering and this is another in a long list of instances in which the Anderson family has stepped up to support these islands.”
The $1 million donation will be facilitated through the Virgin Islands Partners for Healthy Communities and will be disbursed through the Health Department.
The essential items purchased will be distributed to the following agencies and community partners:
• V.I. Health Department and health care organizations.
• Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
• Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
• Territorial community district distribution campaigns.
• V.I. Education Department.
• V.I. Police Department.
• V.I. Bureau of Corrections.
• V.I. National Guard.
• V.I. Justice Department.
• Community partners to include Ten Thousand Helpers, Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and The Village.
“We are pleased to be able to step in at such a critical time to assist the governor and the Department of Health so Virgin Islanders can be assured their medical professionals and first responders have the resources needed during this pandemic,” said Judy Munzig, chairperson of the Anderson Stewart Foundation.
