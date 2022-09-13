The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts has teamed up with local photographer Misty Winter to present the exhibit, #VISTRONG, on the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
The exhibit was created by Winter, an international photographer and entrepreneur, in collaboration with her creative adviser Monica Marin and CMCArts to “celebrate the resilience, hope and determination of the people of St. Croix,” according to the museum center’s website.
Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that swept through St. Croix on Sept. 19, a mere 13 days after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc in the St. Thomas-St. John District, and left four people dead in its wake. A fifth death occurred on Sept. 12, 2017, when Water and Power Authority lineman Jason Julius died from high voltage electrocution while restoring power in Sugar Estate, St. Thomas, Attorney General Claude Walker said at the time.
Winter told The Daily News that she was traveling to a contracted job in Chicago, Ill. Hurricane Maria made landfall on St. Croix, and she was notified of the storm when her plane landed in Miami, Fla. She said she frequently checked the news, social media and other outlets for updates on the territory, but quickly found that there was barely any coverage available at all.
“It was terrifying and because there was no communication, the people of St. Croix became the media on Facebook and Instagram — that’s how I saw what was going on afterwards,” Winter, who lives on St. Croix, told The Daily News. “They were all marking their posts with the hashtag ‘VI Strong.’”
Winter returned to St. Croix motivated to help the people in the community share their story of how the hurricane affected them personally. She started by posting the devastation of the hurricane on her instagram account, @mistywinterphotography, where she also kept record of the days the island went without power — recording up to 100 days before the island fully regained electricity.
“I just wanted people here to tell their story to those living in the states,” Winter said. “It’s been five years since the hurricane and it’s time to look back on that, tell your story and celebrate. Everyone has a story from that time.”
This is Winter’s first showcase in her 20-year photography career, including serving as a freelance photographer for The Daily News.
Being able to make a difference in sharing the story of Crucians to others around the world was the driving factor behind her #VISTRONG exhibit photos.
“To be able to witness and be a part of a community that’s more worried about their neighbor than themselves is a beautiful thing,” she said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”
Winter hopes that those who view the exhibit will be able to recognize the strength of the community and be able to have conversations surrounding Hurricane Maria and its impact on the island of St. Croix.
“It’s time to stop and reflect on the people of St. Croix,” she said.
The #VISTRONG exhibit features more than 30 photos of Hurricane Maria survivors and the impact the storm had on the island of St. Croix. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the exhibit will go to the St. Croix Foundation, the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, CMCArts, CHANT, Project Promise and Ruff Start.
The exhibit, which opened Sept. 3, will continue through Sept. 24. Tickets are $20 or $15 for CMCArts members.