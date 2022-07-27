ST. CROIX — Gubernatorial candidate Ronald Pickard and his running mate, Elroy Turnbull, formally announced a run for Government House on Saturday at Gwan Mannye restaurant in downtown Christiansted.
The announcement on Saturday came before an estimated 70 people, according to Pickard.
Independent of a political party, the 51-year-old Pickard is the last of the gubernatorial candidates — incumbent Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Sen. Kurt Vialet, Kent Bernier and former Sen. Stephen “Smokey” Frett are the others — to announce their intention to run for governor.
Pickard and Turnbull, 55, have positioned themselves to be the candidates with a nose for business and a keen sense of what the everyday, hard-working islander is looking for from their politicians.
Among Pickard’s chief concerns are infrastructure, oversight of the Water and Power Authority, and health care access. Pickard, in an interview with The Daily News, also openly addressed what has been a concern for some in the public — his criminal record.
Next month will mark 23 years since a grand jury indicted Pickard, along with fellow officer Dean Bates on charges of rape, deprivation of civil rights, witness tampering and other offenses after a 25-year-old woman reported to police they had given her a ride, then sexually assaulted her on a St. Croix beach.
Both were acquitted of rape in a mixed bag verdict following a lengthy trial that ended in July 2000. Two other officers also stood trial with them in connection with civil rights violations. Only one of the four, however, was able to walk free at the end of the trial.
“I do have a past record. I inherited a record because of the Virgin Islands Police Department, which is corrupt,” Pickard charged. “You can find more mafia in the police department than you can find in the mob itself. That’s how bad it has gotten down here.”
Pickard said before he was convicted, he was an eager officer just out of the academy and tried to “tackle crime and the dark side head on,” but “got screwed” after pointing out corruption in the department and was “set up.”
“I went to trial and fought until over 30 charges were dropped due to obvious lies and set-ups,” Pickard said. ...That trial was an insult to the judicial system, it was so unbalanced.”
After being convicted, Pickard said he served 10 years in federal prison and when he was released was able to obtain both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree, ultimately accepted to a law school in Georgia “but couldn’t finish because my family had businesses down here [V.I] that we own and I had to come back and help my mom, help my papi.”
It was in this experience that Pickard “realized how many innocent people are actually serving time” and he began a program called Adopt-An-Inmate to combat recidivism in the territory.
“Here in the Virgin Islands there is no rehabilitation process for these inmates, period,” Pickard said.
Because of this, Pickard said in addition to the Adopt-An-Inmate Program he created the Liberty Program, which was shot down by officials, but outlines curriculum for inmates due for release that teaches them computer and technology skills to prepare them for integrating back” in society.
“If you go to jail in 1999 and come out in year 2022, when you come out you’re still thinking like everything is back in 1999 but in tech talk that’s a prehistoric time now,” Pickard said.
Aside from what he wants to bring to the community in terms of his firsthand knowledge spent on the other side of the judicial system, Pickard is taking a hard stance on environmental topics concerning the territory, wants to address the economy through diversifying the tourism sector, and putting an emphasis on access to mental health and health care services.
His running mate Turnbull was selected because he is “a common man” and the community has put its “hope, lives, and money” into the hands of politicians instead of the everyday guy “and look where we are at right now.”
“We need a common man who is out there used to the struggle. He owns his own safari and is a taxi driver, a fisherman, and an entrepreneur,” Pickard said. “He’s a regular guy who has seen the struggles, experienced the struggles, and can talk intelligently about the struggle here in the Virgin Islands. And that’s what we need.”
Pickard said the team is not the type to be “running around outside in a field of flowers or in an air conditioner stuck with a tie on” but are a pair who will roll up their sleeves, get out there on the street, and assess what really is best for the Virgin Islands.