Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated former Bureau of Internal Revenue Director Marvin Pickering to be the chairman and chief executive officer of the Casino Control Commission.
Pickering’s nomination will go before the Senate and, if approved, Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Usie Richards would return to a regular board seat, according to a news release issued Friday by Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. Architect Stacy Bourne also serves as a commissioner.
Born on St. Thomas, Pickering attended Charlotte Amalie High School before earning a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and an associate of arts degree in business administration from the College of the Virgin Islands, now the University of the Virgin Islands.
He currently sits on the board of Junior Achievement of the Virgin Islands, and he has served on the board of the V.I. Water and Power Authority; the Board of Trustees of the St. Croix Landmarks Society; the board of the Foundation for UVI; and the Boards of Trustees for Good Hope School and St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School, according to the news release.
Pickering sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2014. He served as IRB director under former Gov. Kenneth Mapp, and was replaced under the Bryan Administration by current Director Joel Lee.
Pickering penned a letter to the editor in June that was deeply critical of Lee’s testimony to the Senate that tax collection officers were taking in “a couple hundred thousand” dollars in a fiscal year, an amount he acknowledged was “not enough.”
“For the record, during my tenure as director of the IRB ... the Bureau of Internal Revenue collected approximately $165 million, or slightly more than $41.25 million on average annually.”
“This is a far, far cry from ‘a couple hundred thousand dollars’ annually,” he countered.
Lee did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News.
The Casino Control Commission was established to “develop and implement a regulatory framework that permits and promotes the stability and continuity of casino gaming in the territory of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to its website.