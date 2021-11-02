TORTOLA — A decision announced by BVI Premier Andrew Fahie on Thursday that the House of Assembly was seeking to cover $121,000 in personal legal fees of House Speaker Julian Willock sparked a protest during Monday’s sitting of the House at the Save The Seed Energy Center in Duffs Bottom.
Willock’s legal bills were a result of his aborted High Court attempt to prevent Commission of Inquiry attorneys from practicing unless they are properly admitted to the BVI bar.
“The tipping point was trying to exempt the speaker from paying his bill. That was the tipping point on the heels of the teachers protesting,” Cindy Rosan-Jones, the lead organizer of the protest told The Daily News. “The whole climate is that people have had enough.”
The Commission of Inquiry is investigating possible corruption and intimidation in the British Virgin Islands.
At the time he withdrew his injunction, Willock — who did not get approval from Attorney General Dawn Smith to file it — was told by Justice Adrian Jack that the injunction was unreasonable and there was no reason why others should be out of pocket for his aborted claim. Therefore, Jack said, Willock should pay his $121,000 legal fee bill.
As citizens protested outside the House of Assembly, Fahie jumped the motion ahead on the agenda. The motion, he said, is not about an individual but an official office.
He said it is important for everyone to know that BVI taxpayers are paying the legal fees for the Commission of Inquiry (COI) lawyers due to claims of possible violation of the Legal Professions Act. “Also, it is important to note that the governor had exercised his democratic right to have legal representation during the time when he would have been cross examined in the COI — which is the same COI that the Governor’s Office called — and it is also projected that the BVI taxpayers may be paying this expense as well,” Fahie said, noting that the House speaker is the only one paying fees as private individuals.
“Because I have been informed that section 103 of the Constitution will likely be used for those two expenses that I have named, the only one that is being ordered to pay legal fees in his private capacity while taking action in his official capacity would have been the [House] speaker,” he told House of Assembly members. “The speaker will be the only one in his official capacity that would now have to be paying in his private capacity.”
Rosan-Jones said she thought the protest went well and legislators got the message clear enough, as evidenced by moving the measure forward on the agenda.
“That was an attempt to frustrate us, but we are going to be here each day until they call that motion,” she said. “We are here because residents are crying out. You know how they are in this society: they’re going to cry out on your phone, they’re going to call you, send messages. But again, they are afraid to show up and step up and be counted. What I want people to understand is that you have to stand up and be united in numbers to make an impact.”
An online petition has garnered more than 1,200 signatures.
Arriving late from a Culture Month function, Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley entered the building while the House of Assembly was already in session and was greeted by the protesters.
“We need to be heard and we matter. Our voices matter,” said Angel Cameron, who spoke on behalf of the protesters who hadn’t gone inside for the meeting. “Our children matter. The future of these Virgin Islands matter. So we are standing here on one issue, and that issue is to have change effective immediately and we’ll be here for the evening if we have to. So we hope that when you get into the House, that your decisions will be made in the best interest of the people. You are a voter. These decisions affect you, your children. Think about that when you make them in the House.”
“Let’s continue the dialogue,” Wheatley responded.
“We’re not asking you for conversations that lead us nowhere,” Cameron retorted. “We appreciate the conversation. Don’t take it that it doesn’t matter, but what we want is to see change affected by it.”
Wheatley responded that they needed to have a conversation about the type of change they wanted to see. He thanked them for presenting their views before heading to the meeting.
Ironically, the citizens protest came days before the 72nd anniversary of the Nov. 24, 1949, great march led by Anegada’s Theodolph Faulkner, who protested for the return of the Legislative Council, which was suspended in 1901. The Legislative Council is now the House of Assembly.