V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe reported that there have been delays on an authority construction project due to a stop work order after employees experienced symptoms related to a possible emission exposure from Limetree Bay refinery.
At a port authority board meeting on Wednesday, Dowe explained that there was a delay on the Molasses Pier construction site after employees contracted under AT Construction LLC experienced symptoms in line with an emissions exposure.
The Port Authority said AT Construction reported a “strong smell of gas” from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7, and again on Sept. 20.
“Up to 16 workers were affected with symptoms of nausea, dizziness and headaches. Several were also vomiting and seven of the employees affected were asked to return to a physician for follow up care,” Monifa Brathwaite, the authority’s public information officer said.
The Gordon Finch Molasses Pier, located in Krause Lagoon, adjacent to the Limetree Bay refinery on the South Shore of St. Croix.
The authority awarded a construction contract to AT Construction LLC to build a cargo terminal at the pier, and work on the project began July 21, 2020.
“At this point, we cannot say with 100% certainty that Limetree is where the emissions are coming from,” Dowe said.
The port authority has met with Limetree, Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and local Environmental Protection Agency representatives to assist with monitoring.
Limetree Bay personnel installed an industrial scientific multi-gas detector on the Molasses Pier construction site to monitor air quality, and AT Construction has also indicated they will soon install their own monitors, according to the authority.
DPNR Director Austin Callwood also confirmed that the site is under investigation.
“At this point, we still have no specific source to attribute the reactions to,” Callwood said.
“EPA is aware of this matter and working in coordination with DPNR to investigate and assess the situation,” EPA spokesperson John Senn said in regards to the Molasses Pier event. “We are gathering information and working with our partners in the territory to gather the facts and determine appropriate next steps.”
In a report issued by the EPA on Aug. 27, Limetree Bay Refinery has entered the second phase of a plan for long-term shutdown, which was slated to last six weeks.
“Limetree has hired an independent on-site observer of the purging process and will be in regular contact with EPA throughout the Phase 2 process,” the EPA reported.
The Port Authority has given the contractor approval to resume work at the site.
Board members also updated their COVID-19 travel policy for Port Authority employees.
Diane Richardson, human resources director, explained that employees who travel outside of the territory must stay home for three to five days, and must present a negative COVID test during that time, before they can return to work.
When first proposed, the authority would cover costs associated with testing, if the travel was work related, whereas employees would have to pay for testing in the event of personal travel.
After discussion, the board came to the conclusion that if the employee is vaccinated, the authority would waive the cost of testing for them in either case.
Dowe reported that around 60% of Port Authority employees are fully vaccinated, and employees can receive $800 if they are vaccinated before Oct. 1.
Brathwaite also reported that during the board’s executive session members took action concerning Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, the West Indian Company and a personnel matter.