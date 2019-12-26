The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the crash of a Cessna 210 aircraft in the Bahamas on Monday. The plane is registered to a St. Croix businessman.
The pilot, who was not named, was rescued about four hours after Bahamian officials radioed the Coast Guard for assistance. While the Coast Guard did not identify the pilot, news reports from Nassau, Bahamas, identified the Cessna 210 aircraft as being registered to Donald Hinkel of St. Croix, the owner of ABC Janitors.
