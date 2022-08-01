Ping and calf

Ping, a 23-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, gave birth to a calf Friday night at Coral World Ocean Park on St. Thomas.

 Photo submitted by CORAL WORLD OCEAN PARK

Coral World Ocean Park has announced the first dolphin birth since the facility began receiving dolphins from stateside facilities in 2019.

Ping, a 23-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, gave birth to a calf at 9:12 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Coral World.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.