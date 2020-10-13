ST. CROIX — The Christiansted Bypass was dotted with shades of pink Monday morning as Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its “Pink Across the Bypass” walk in honor of breast cancer survivors and those who lost their battle against the deadly disease.
Event organizer Michelle Gibbs said this was the ninth year the sorority held the event.
“Every year we usually have a walk,” Gibbs said. “We dress up in pink of all sorts and have a good time, raising funds and raising awareness, but this year because of COVID, we had to do it a little different, but I knew we still had to do it,” she said.
Rather than a single mass gathering of walkers on the bypass, this year’s event was a virtual walk, Gibbs said. Going virtual allowed anyone who wanted to participate to do the walk at their own time and pace, realizing social distancing.
While the walkers might have been separated by time and distance, they shared a particular color. Walkers sported pink shirts, hats, sneakers, sunglasses, socks, backpacks and even some pink brassieres worn over shirts.
Starting at 8 a.m. and over the next four hours, more than 50 people trekked across 1.2 miles of the bypass to show their support.
Sorority members took turns to collect donations from motorists. Many stopping to drop bills into a large pink boot, while others showed support by honking and waving.
Judith Figueroa-Ferdinand stopped to make a donation and then stayed around a few hours to volunteer. Figueroa-Ferdinand said she has lost several family members to cancer of all sorts and was glad to see the organization raising awareness.
“This is a great thing that they are doing because we are losing people all the time to cancer,” she said. “This is the second October that I will donate the proceeds of sales from my “Too Much Juice” clothing line to Michelle and her group, because I love what they are doing and want to encourage them.”
As a cancer survivor herself, Gibbs said she knows just how expensive the treatment is — even for those who have insurance. And, organizations that assist those who are going through the struggle need all of the help that they can get.
The sorority’s fundraiser is just one way to help, Gibbs said. Proceeds from the walk will be donated equally to Yvonne Ashley Galiber Breast Cancer Foundation and Ribbons for a Cure, which both assist cancer patients and promote awareness and advocate for breast self-examination and cancer screenings.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation can contact Gibbs at 340-643-3322.