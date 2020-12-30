ST. THOMAS — Pistarckle Theater is looking for a new location and additional community support as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has kept the group from staging productions for months.
“We are in fact moving,” said Bonnie Erb, president of the Board of Directors for Pistarckle Theater. “It’s not the end of Pistarckle, only a new beginning.”
The group has been unable to pay rent for its space in Tillett Gardens in Anna’s Retreat for three months, and last staged a play over a year ago. The current space includes a 120-seat theater, lobby, box office, dressing room, administrative office, and storage area. The name “Pistarckle” is derived from the Dutch Creole “spektakel,” or “noise confusion,” according to the theater’s website.
Erb said actors were on the verge of starting rehearsals for a new production when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and plays remain on hold for the foreseeable future.
But in the meantime, Erb said it’s an opportunity for the group to find a new home after about a decade in the indoor space. Founded in 1991 by Nikki Emerich, Pistarckle previously put on plays at various locations, including Coral World and Frenchman’s Reef, and Erb said they’re open to ideas for where to go next.
The theater has been given free storage space to house props, lighting, and sound equipment, and is seeking donations and resources that would help enable productions to continue once it’s safe to do so.
They’re also seeking submissions for the Fifth Annual New Playwrights Festival and looking forward to the future, Erb said.
“This is a good time because we can’t do anything right now with COVID,” Erb said. “We’ve gotten our lights and sound system and everything moved already. So, hopefully we’ll find a benefactor and a new location, one with parking.”
For more information on how to donate to Pistarckle Theater, contact Bonnie Erb at bonniegoodmanerb@gmail.com or 340-998-8680.
Submissions for the New Playwrights Festival should be sent in Word format and include your name, V.I. physical address and cell phone number.
Indicate NPF on the subject line. For additional information, visit www.pistarckletheater.com or call 340-775-7788.