“Culture is me,” says TaJil Chitolie-Baptiste, founder and president of Piton Cultural Dancers, a group dedicated to preserving Virgin Islands culture through traditional quadrille dance. The nonprofit organization seeks to keep the dance alive by passing it on to the next generation.
Chitolie-Baptiste, 23, was born and raised on St. Thomas, and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School. Keeping culture alive on St. Thomas is important to him because he feels that it is becoming lost, that the island upholds more American culture than Virgin Islands culture. On St. Croix, he says, they keep the culture going, no matter what.
“I love culture, I love the atmosphere of it, carrying it on for generations and generations, and I love the Virgin Islands. Wherever you see me, you see madras flying,” he said. “Two things I hold, that I balance daily, church in the right hand and culture in the left.”
Chitolie-Baptiste started dancing quadrille in elementary school and has been involved with the quadrille group at Holy Family Catholic Church and the Mungo Niles Cultural Dancers. He also led the Charlotte Amalie High School’s quadrille group and formed the nonprofit Piton Cultural Dancers, Inc. about a month ago.
There hasn’t been much dancing lately because of COVID restrictions, however, they are now back to holding in-person practice sessions. Chitolie-Baptiste taught during the summer program at Lockhart Elementary School and will be teaching classes in person through their afterschool program when students return to school. During the summer program, Chitolie-Baptiste taught 75 children and normally, in the afterschool program, he teaches three class sessions with approximately 14 students in each.
“For right now, it’s virtual,” he said. “It’s hard to teach quadrille virtually, so I taught them a dance that you didn’t really need a partner for and after that, I just continued with the history of the Virgin Islands, incorporating storytelling, trying to mix and match to try to bring culture to them and keep them interested. To reach the young people, it’s a challenge daily because something new is always dropping. You have to find a way to incorporate that new in order to get them focused.”
Quadrille has been a part of Virgin Islands culture since the 1700s. The folk dance, which usually includes four couples in a square, was performed first by the slave masters. Slaves would watch and then try to mimic the moves on their own, and the dance evolved from there as people added to it.
There is often, but not always, a “floor master” who calls the commands for the dancers to execute. The Danes who brought quadrille to the island don’t call much, according to Chitolie-Baptiste. They usually practice one way and then execute it, so the routine requires perfect timing. Here on St. Thomas, Chitoile-Baptsite calls most of group’s dances, but not all.
“For some, I’ll practice a routine with them and that’s the routine that we’ll keep, so when they hear the music, it’s like the music is talking to them,” he said. “For those, I might begin with a call so they know when to go, but for the most part, I do call my dances just so we are in the same rhythm. A lot of figures are not as precise. It’s more about keeping the beat.”
Piton Cultural Dancers has more than 20 members of all age groups, seven couples plus the executive board, but Chitolie-Baptiste is hoping to attract more of the younger generation. He teaches children as young as first- graders, but people of all ages are welcome to join the dance.
“I tell people there’s no age limit, because your encouragement of wanting to dance will bring your grandchildren and their grandchildren, and when they see something positive for the young people, they will come,” he said. “I’ll never discourage coming and learning a just thing or two, even if you don’t want to perform, but just want to practice with us.”
For more information, visit www.pitoncd.com.