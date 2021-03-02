A virtual public hearing is set for March 18 to hear from people on both sides of the debate over The Bebop, a proposed 120-foot-long floating bar and restaurant that developers want to operate between Mingo and Grass cays.
The St. John Committee of the Coastal Zone Management Commission voted 3-0 on Sept. 24 to deny the project’s application for a mooring permit in the northern part of Pillsbury Sound. The company, operating as “Cowgirl Bebop,” has asked the Board of Land Use Appeals to review that decision.
Cowgirl Bebop, LLC is a development company financed by William Perkins, who moved to the territory in 2013. Critics have cited environmental concerns and say the location is not safe for smaller vessels customers would moor nearby.
But the company’s spokesman, attorney Alex Golubitsky, said in a recent statement that the project is “still on the table,” and the permit application should not have been denied by CZM committee members. The company recently filed a brief, and the CZM committee has until Thursday to respond.
The project has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the staff who conducted a formal review for the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, which oversees the division of Coastal Zone Management, Golubitsky said.
“Not only have we taken great care to ensure that all procedures for cooking and disposal of waste will be environmentally friendly, we see this new business as being a good prospective boost to our community’s economic development,” Golubitsky said.
“We are hoping that BLUA will find that we are offering a very safe product that is respectful of our pristine environment and have worked to ensure that we offer a new dining venue of which the territory can be proud,” Golubitsky said.
At the decision meeting in September, CZM Director Marlon Hibbert said staff had reviewed the project and recommended that it be approved, as “it is anticipated that the project can operate with minimal disruption to natural resources.”
Supporters say the business would do for the local boating community what the Willy T did for the British Virgin Islands. But the project has generated harsh criticism from some community members at earlier public hearings, and before voting to deny the mooring permit, commissioners said they believe it is not a good fit for the area.
“Partying on the ocean right now, it’s a new fad,” said Committee Chairman Andrew Penn.
The proposed mooring site is in a particularly “pristine” area that must be protected for future generations, and “furthermore, we have a restaurant right across the way at Lovango,” Penn said. “We cannot take advantage of the calls for economic benefit to damage our most fragile resources.”
The full minor permit application is available to the public for download and review at BebopVI.com. The Board of Land Use Appeals public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 18, and the agenda includes four other appeal hearings prior to Cowgirl Bebop’s. To participate via video conference, log in to Zoom using the Meeting ID 836 6824 9896, and the passcode 789920. To participate in the meeting by phone, call 1-646-558-8656.