ST. THOMAS — Celebrating a step toward greener living, Sen. Milton Potter’s Plant a Seed Challenge held an awards ceremony Saturday at the Fort Christian parking lot.
In April, participants were given organic seeds, pots, soil and instructions to plant and grow cherry tomatoes in an effort to spark interest in agriculture in the territory’s children.
“The big thing for us is the fact that we import 98 percent of the foods in the territory. ... Food insecurity is real in the Virgin Islands,” Potter said before the ceremony.
“We ought to be able to put a dent into the amount of food we import. We’ll never be able to do 100 percent, I know, but even if we can bring it to 40 percent, and just getting our young people involved and engaged, getting them to understand the importance of being able to feed yourself, I think that was really the impetus for us getting this program off the ground.”
The timing was right, he said, because with the University of the Virgin Islands reinstating its agriculture program and UVI’s Cooperative Extension Service provided support for the program.
His hope is that Virgin Islanders can come to understand that “we can do way more than we think we can,” even living in a condo or small apartment.
With techniques such as hydroponics and vertical farming, “we have no excuses anymore,” Potter said.
A project is also a way to replace screen time with green time.
“We had a lot of 14- to 17-year-olds pick up their packets, but only two that saw it through from beginning to end,” said special projects coordinator Pauline Dawes. “The older our children get, the less they seem to be able to give up that screen time.”
“We’re losing a generation of folks that could really help themselves financially by going into farming, as well as help themselves by growing things that they can eat,” Dawes said.
All four of Raquel Paul’s daughters participated in the challenge.
“We had a good time. I had a good time watching them,” Paul said. “She [Ariel] got away from the screen to come out and take care of her plants and they were actually all excited about it, and I actually was excited because I got to eat some of their tomatoes. I was proud that they stuck with it.”
“My grandmother has a garden, and it takes a long time. It was really cool to harvest what I planted and actually be able to eat that,” Aaliyah Paul said.
Kai Gerard credited his mother for her encouragement.
“I just really enjoyed planting, and this was an opportunity to further find motivation to continue planting,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t have stuck with it without my mother motivating me as much as she did. She’s a big reason I continue doing it. I’m not really the tomato eater in my family, but she really enjoyed what I grew, so thanks, Mom.”
The approximately 250 participants were asked to submit a journal with information such as the height and length of the tomato plants every four weeks and the total number and weight of their tomatoes.
The young gardeners were also asked to submit photos of themselves planting their seeds, transplanting and taking care of their plants, plus a photo with their final crop. Extra points were given to students if they used recyclable materials to develop a creative plant container.
While every participant got the chance at homegrown tomatoes, they also received two scoops of ice cream. Thirty finalists shared $1,500 worth of gift certificates from Cost U Less, East End Lumber and Fruit Bowl, and first, second and third place winners received cash prizes up to $200 donated by SmartNet and Popular.
Home Depot and Real Estate with Tonia Garnett Stapleton contributed the soil, seeds and pots.