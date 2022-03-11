Former Agriculture Commissioner Louis Petersen Jr., now with the University of the Virgin Islands Cooperative Extension Services, is hosting a Plant-a-Seed Challenge with the office of Sen. Milton Potter, part of the university’s Agriculture Revitalization Initiative.
Registration is now through March 19, and upon registering contestants will need to pick up a kit that provides seeds and soil, before germinating their plants.
“Once the plants are germinated, contestants are encouraged to transplant and nourish their crop in the most creative, environmentally conscious manner,” according to a news release.
Seed and soil distribution will begin Saturday on St. Thomas at the Fort Christian parking lot from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On St. John, interested contestants can pick up supplies at the V.I. Port Authority gravel lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. And on St. Croix participants can come to the Agricultural Fair Grounds on March 19 anytime from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., the release stated.
Now in its second year, the Plant-A-Seed Challenge promises to be “bigger and better” than last year by extending the contest to those on St. Croix, including those ages 60 and up, and providing a choice of crop — either cherry tomato or bok choy.
A cash prize will be awarded on each island to the first-place winner in each age group for each crop and constellation prizes be awarded for “outstanding” production of either of the two crops.
The contest is divided into four age brackets. Those competing in these age groups: 5 to 10; 11 to 13; 14 and seniors, age 60 and older.
The registration deadline is March 19, to register visit www.senatormiltonpotter.com.
For additional information call: (340) 693-3519, (340) 690-4067 or (340) 643-7948.