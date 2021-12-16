V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett released a statement Wednesday evening announcing a visit she made a day earlier to Charlotte Amalie High School with two of her colleagues from the House Ways and Means Committee.
Plaskett said she was accompanied by Congressman Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) on a tour of the school to include the site of temporary modular classrooms.
The group, led by CAHS Principal April Petrus, also toured the “new CAHS 9th Grade Annex which is the renovated site of the former Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center which gave them a glimpse of what future classrooms will look like in the Virgin Islands.
The statement did not say what prompted the tour, which had not been previously announced, but noted that Education Department architect Chaneel Callwood-Daniels was on hand with Petrus. The group was later joined by two other department staff — Joseph Sibilly, the department’s Territorial Facilities manager, and Dionne Wells-Hedrington, chief operations officer.
“The members of Congress were able to have frank discussions” with Education staff,” according to the news release. They also discussed “the needs and challenges they have faced as it relates to [the] rebuilding process and the learning loss and other major challenges that the students and teachers have been facing since the 2017 storms and continuing through the pandemic.”