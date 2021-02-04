V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett on Wednesday announced her appointment to the U.S. House Budget Committee.
In a statement, Plaskett said she was “honored” by the appointment and described the committee as “incredibly crucial” during the beginning of the Biden administration, as it provides legislative oversight of the federal budget process and reviews all bills and resolutions on the budget.
“I intend to work with my colleagues to craft a budget that strengthens our national security, rebuilds our nation’s safety net, reduces income inequality and puts our nation and the people of the Virgin Islands on the path toward a more just and sustainable future,” she said.
Plaskett’s appointment comes a month after her appointment to the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over some of the most foundational aspects of governance, like tax, trade and health care issues.
Plaskett, who had previously served on the Agriculture, Oversight and Reform, and Transportation committees, told The Daily News that it was common practice for members of the Ways and Means Committee to sit exclusively on that committee. However, she added that she would seek a waiver to serve on an additional committee.
“As we face a global pandemic, a budget with the right priorities is more important than ever to lift millions out of poverty and reinvest in the needs of our communities,” she said.
“Those priorities include creating millions of new jobs by rebuilding and modernizing our nation’s infrastructure, improving education and opportunities for every child, responding to the climate emergency, and building a sustainable green economy future.”
Plaskett was also named an impeachment manager by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month, joining eight others in presenting the case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.