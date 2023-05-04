V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced that she introduced legislation to the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday to adopt the Revised Organic Act of 1954 and its amendments as the Constitution of the Virgin Islands.
The bill has not yet been referred to committee.
Plaskett, in a released statement, described the legislation as a critical step in Virgin Islanders ability to self-govern.
The Act already functions as the territory’s main governing document, but, Plaskett said in the press release, “we are unable to enact changes on a territorial level. If the Revised Organic Act and its amendments are adopted as the constitution by federal law, it would then free the Virgin Islands to make further amendments without congressional engagement or approval.”
In a 2020 general election ballot referendum, 72% of Virgin Islands respondents approved of a measure to call a constitutional convention and adopt the Revised Organic Act. The U.S. Virgin Islands has held conventions before in 1964, 1971, 1978, 1980 and from 2007-2010.
“There is clear public preference for the adoption of a constitution for the Virgin Islands. My legislation enables a base constitution to be enacted —one that we have been practicably using for many years — and a local process for self-determination, and a level of autonomy in our constitutional maturation.”
According to the press release, Plaskett worked with a number of national and local legal scholars, including historian Gerard Emanuel, who endorsed adopting the amended Revised Organic Act as a local constitution.
“Based on the increasing diversity of our population, almost anything placed in a constitution will be opposed by some segment of the voters,” Emanuel said in the delegate’s press release.
One solution, Emanuel said, would be to let voters decide which articles they want to adopt and which they don’t, using the act in its current form as a template.
“This is the normal procedure for approving amendments, but it can work for voting on the entire document,” he said.
Malik Sekou, a political studies professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, also espoused support for the bill.
“The current commemoration of the 175th Anniversary of our ancestors’ emancipation would be meaningful if we take a positive step forward to successfully ratify a new constitution,” he noted in the statement.
Sekou said Congress should fund public awareness campaigns to raise awareness for the bill among residents and the diaspora.
“We make history when we make wise decisions,” he said.
Educator Verdel Petersen of St. Croix, added that the territory’s seven-decade unofficial adoption of the Revised Organic Act is a strong indication that Virgin Islanders would support the act’s adoption as a constitution, calling it the will of the people.