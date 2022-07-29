Plaskett1

V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett chairs subcommittee hearing of the House Agriculture Committee on hemp production.

V.I. Delegate to Cognress Stacey Plaskett announce that she chaired a subcommittee hearing of the House Agriculture Committee, of wich she is a member, on hemp production.

The delegate released photos of her chairing the Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research hearing on Thursday examining the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Production program.