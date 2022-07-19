V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced that a bill recently passed by the House of Representatives included an amendment to provide a raise for Virgin Islands service members.
The bill, H.R.7900, the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, authorizes funding levels for the Department of Defense. The NDAA has been passed annually by Congress since 1961, according to a statement from Plaskett’s office.
Plaskett said the NDAA legislation will provide a 4.6% pay increase for uniformed and civilian personnel, 2.4% inflation bonuses for service members earning less than $45,000 per year and a $15 per hour minimum wage for federal contract workers.
The NDAA contains these amendments, proposed by Plaskett, for U.S. territories:
• Amendment requiring a Department of Defense report to Congress on U.S. military capabilities in the Caribbean basin, particularly in and around the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The report would include an assessment of the value, feasibility, and cost of increasing U.S. capabilities in the Caribbean. Further, it would include an assessment of U.S. military force posture in the Caribbean.
• Amendment requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish the Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas, to provide advice and guidance to the VA on matters relating to veterans residing in U.S. territories, including the Virgin Islands. Among other duties, the committee would be required to advise the VA on how to improve its programs and services to better serve veterans living in the listed areas.
Plaskett said a companion bill must now be taken up and passed by the Senate . The Senate will take up its version in the coming months and the two versions, both from the House and the Senate, will likely go to conference. One final version will be negotiated, then head to the president’s desk, Plaskett said.
The House of Representatives also passed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (S.3373). The bill makes veterans who, during their military service, were exposed to burn pits or other toxic substances automatically eligible for VA health care and disability benefits if they develop any of almost two dozen illnesses, conditions and categories of cancer specified by the bill.
The bill also includes Plaskett’s amendment to require a Government Accountability Office study and report on access and barriers to veterans benefits and services for veterans in U.S. territories .
The NDAA legislation would also provide:
• Support for the people of Ukraine, including $1 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and additional efforts to reduce U.S. dependence on Russian energy.
• Resources for minority serving institutions, including more than $111 million in HBCU research funding.
• Investments in next-generation defense technology, including $275 million to fund advances in hypersonics, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence.
• Civilian harm mitigation measures, including the establishment of a Commission on Civilian Harm and a Center for Excellence in Civilian Harm Mitigation.
• Improvements to supply chain security, including an assessment of dual-use technology and strengthened risk management for pharmaceutical supply chains.
• Expanded cooperation with U.S. allies, including anti-trafficking and climate resilience efforts.