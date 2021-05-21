Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives to provide “equitable treatment for U.S. territories in federal health care programs like Medicaid and Medicare,” according to V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, a co-sponsor of the legislation.
The Territories Health Equity Act of 2021 was introduced Thursday and has been referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Committee on Ways and Means, of which Plaskett is a member. The act would boost funding to Medicaid, Medicare and other federal health programs in the territories, according to Plaskett’s statement.
The legislation is particularly timely as much of the existing funding territories receive for Medicaid is set to expire at the end of September, creating a “fiscal cliff.”
“Our territorial status doesn’t allow beneficiaries to have access to the same programs and benefits and our healthcare providers to receive the same pay as those living stateside,” said Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón. “This bill is necessary to correct these inequities and improve the wellbeing of people in all five U.S. territories, while also eliminating the ‘Medicaid cliff’ that burdens the healthcare and government sectors.”
According to Plaskett, the “inequities” are a driving factor in the number of residents without health insurance. Factors putting “access to affordable health care out of reach for too many Virgin Islanders, making our hospitals’ emergency rooms the primary health care provider for the one-third of our population without health insurance, which contributes to unmanageable costs in uncompensated care,” Plaskett said.
With two Republicans and nine Democrats as sponsors, the “bipartisan bill will eliminate unfair Medicaid funding limits for U.S. territories and make it easier for individuals to receive necessary coverage,” said Congressman Darren Soto of Florida.
Co-sponsors of the bill are Plaskett, González-Colón, Soto; delegates to Congress, Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa, Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan of Northern Mariana Islands and Michael F.Q. San Nicolas of Guam; and Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Nydia Velázquez, Yvette Clarke and Ritchie Torres of New York.
“Health care is a human right, and the equitable distribution of that health care must be at the forefront of our legislative priorities on the mainland, and throughout U.S. Wherever and whenever an opportunity exists to overcome these inequities, to protect and preserve an individual’s right to quality health care, we must seize it,” said Clarke. “Let me be very clear, citizens of U.S. territories are Americans, and they deserve to be treated as such. Full stop.”