V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett was sequestered inside her Washington, D.C. office Wednesday as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Plaskett, whose office is located in the Rayburn House Office Building just south of the Capitol dome, said she and her staff were told by Capitol Police to stay behind locked doors, an order that came around 2 p.m. and was still in place hours later when The Daily News reached out to the congresswoman around 5 p.m. “This is extremely disturbing,” said Plaskett, calling the riots an act of “domestic terrorism” incited by President Donald Trump and his Congressional allies.
“The irony is not lost on me. All throughout the summer, individuals engaged in peaceful protests fighting for equality and for Black Lives Matter. Now, the same individuals who were concerned about those kinds of protests are the ones who are engaging in actual violence against our country.”
Plaskett said she was especially troubled by the sight of protesters on the House and Senate floors, waving Trump flags and rifling through desks. “It’s just absolutely disgusting — this is not what our country should be,” she said.
Plaskett was in the nation’s capital as the Congress underwent its certification process of the Electoral College vote for President-elect Biden. Reports indicated that Congress was in the middle of a debate on objections to Arizona’s election results when the protesters breached the Capitol barriers.
Around 7:30 p.m., congressional leaders indicated that the certification process would continue into the night.