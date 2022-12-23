V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett on Thursday praised the passage of a permanent increase in Medicaid funding for the Virgin Islands noting that “advocacy for equitable treatment for Virgin Islanders with regard to Medicaid has been years in the making.”
Plaskett praised the former V.I. Delegate to Congress for beginning the work that came to reality when the House voted to increase the percentage of cost covered by the federal government from 55% to 83%.
“After weeks of late nights and early mornings, the Democrat-led Congress successfully passed H.R.2617, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023— with permanent Medicaid funding that will benefit the Virgin Islands and other territories,” she said in a released statement. “I am pleased that through the hard work of my office, we were able to finally reach an agreement that would permanently extend the rate of federal funding for Medicaid in the Virgin Islands at 83 percent, the highest level of federal financial participation in Medicaid that any U.S. state may receive.”
According to Plaskett, while Puerto Rico has been given the 83% for the next 5 years, the Medicaid funding for the Virgin Islands and smaller territories will be permanently set at 83%, the highest percentage offered in the nation.
“Our prior Medicaid ‘cliffs’ in the Virgin Islands (arbitrary dates where higher funding runs out) will now be a thing of the past, as we finally move toward equity in Medicaid for the territories,” the release stated. “This law will create the certainty of continued access to health care coverage for tens of thousands of Virgin Islanders, a third of our population, indefinitely.”
Plaskett noted that for individuals who struggle with chronic illness but have no insurance, and use local hospitals as their primary healthcare providers, “the hundreds of million dollars available to our territory through this increase will provide some relief for the unfunded liability that our main healthcare facilities have dealt with over the years.”
According to Plaskett, “for decades, delegates to the territories and in particular, my predecessor, Donna Christian-Christensen, pushed provisions that expanded health care access and increased Medicaid coverage, yet the Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories continued to suffer from significant underfunding in healthcare,” she said, noting that “ up until the storms of 2017, nearly 30% of our residents had no health insurance, which is a rate that is disproportionately higher than the national average of approximately 9%.”
“As of 2021, 34,000 individuals in the Virgin Islands, over a third of our population, relied on Medicaid and CHIP. The Virgin Islands historically has been denied the Medicaid funding available in the 50 states; and the federal government covered just 55% of Medicaid costs to the Virgin Islands, which was temporarily expanded from the hurricanes of 2017 to 83%,” Plaskett said.
The delegate, who thanked both House and Senate colleagues, said she and her team “are elated that the years-long fight for equitable treatment for Medicaid is now over for the Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories.”