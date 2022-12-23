V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett on Thursday praised the passage of a permanent increase in Medicaid funding for the Virgin Islands noting that “advocacy for equitable treatment for Virgin Islanders with regard to Medicaid has been years in the making.”

Plaskett praised the former V.I. Delegate to Congress for beginning the work that came to reality when the House voted to increase the percentage of cost covered by the federal government from 55% to 83%.