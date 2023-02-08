V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett said she met Tuesday with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. who is in Washington, D.C. for a series of meetings with White House and congressional representatives. Bryan is also attended the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.
Plaskett, in a released statement, said she and Bryan “had several robust discussions on Virgin Islands issues including healthcare, our post-hurricane recovery process, taxes, and effective utilization of federal funding on the ground.”
She added that she stood ready “collaboratively with the Governor whenever possible to advance the interests of Virgin Islanders.”
“I am dedicated to the continuation of our joint efforts to reimagine and rebuild the Virgin Islands so that its people may prosper,” Plaskett said.
In a separate statement released thereafter, the V.I. delegate, announced a $16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to the V.I. Department of Education on St. Thomas.
According to Plaskett, FEMA awarded a grant totalling $16,257,001.41 to the department for repairs to Evelyn Marcelli and Jarvis annexes – elementary schools “prior to being damaged by Hurricane Maria.”
“These funds will go toward permanent repairs to the buildings at the above-stated locations and will be integral for developing our preparedness and resiliency against natural disasters,” Plaskett said in the prepared statement. “We are proud of the work of the Office of Disaster Recovery and the VI Department of Education for obtaining the funding and look forward to working with them to ensure the funds are fully utilized.”