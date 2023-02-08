Plaskett Bryan

V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett said she met Tuesday with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. who is in Washington, D.C. for a series of meetings with White House and congressional representatives. Bryan is also attended the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

Plaskett, in a released statement, said she and Bryan “had several robust discussions on Virgin Islands issues including healthcare, our post-hurricane recovery process, taxes, and effective utilization of federal funding on the ground.”