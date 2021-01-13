V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett has been named an impeachment manager by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and will join eight others in presenting the case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.
Plaskett, who had previously requested a manager slot for Trump’s first impeachment in late 2019, will now assume one of the most high-profile roles of her political career, as she demands the removal of the 45th president for his role in inciting a violent mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The House is expected to pass a single article of impeachment today, according to media reports.
In a statement Tuesday, Pelosi said her nine impeachment managers will follow through with their constitutional duty and be “guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution.”
“Our managers will honor their duty to defend democracy ‘For the People’ with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency,” Pelosi said.
Joining Plaskett will be Congressman Jamie Raskin as lead manager, along with House members Diana DeGette, David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Joe Neguse and Madeleine Dean.
Impeachment managers act as prosecutors for the House Democrats, making the case for Trump’s removal before a full body of senators, who, in turn, act as jurists.
Plaskett could not be reached by press time Tuesday.