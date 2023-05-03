V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced Tuesday that she had introduced legislation to the U.S. House of Representatives last week intended to curb the expansion of the Virgin Islands National Park on St. John.
The resolution, H.R. 3025, prohibits net increases of federal land on the island. If the park does acquire land, it must sell, exchange or donate an equal acreage of federal land back to members of the community, according to a press release from Plaskett’s office.
“It is not in the interest of the Virgin Islands, and is not in the mandate of the Park, to be an ever expanding behemoth in a place with a finite area — effectively crowding out the native people in furtherance of neo-colonial Bourgeois wildlife ideals,” Plaskett wrote in the release before acknowledging that those ideals were sometimes well-intentioned.
The park occupies 7,259 acres, or 60 percent of the island’s total land area, and an additional 5,650 acres of nearby underwater areas, according to the National Park Service website.
Plaskett’s proposed legislation comes amid ongoing discussions between the government of the Virgin Islands and the National Park Service to trade the 18-acre islet of Whistling Cay, valued at $1.4 million, for an 11-acre park-owned parcel in Estate Catherineberg valued at $1.2 million.
The territorial government proposed the swap hoping to acquire land on which to build a new Pre-K through 12th-grade public school. St. John high school students have to commute to St. Thomas. The island’s only public elementary and middle school, the Julius E. Sprauve School, was heavily damaged by the 2017 hurricanes.
The park service extended a public comment period regarding the land swap until June 9 after receiving 400 comments from community members, according to a parks service press release last week. Many St. Johnians oppose the trade and have opined that the park should instead donate the Estate Catherineberg parcel to the community. Last week’s news release stated that federal law prevents the park from conveying property but does allow for land exchanges within park boundaries.
According to the press release from Plaskett’s office, the legislation includes guidelines meant to prevent land swaps from getting hindered in bureaucracy. If the park selects land to sell, it must be put on the market within a year at a fair market value. If the land is not under contract within six months, the price would be reduced by 10 percent each month. If the value of the federal land is lower than the non-federal parcel, the park service must equalize the value of the transfer with a cash payment.
The delegate’s resolution was introduced to the House of Representatives on Friday and referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.