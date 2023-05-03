V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced Tuesday that she had introduced legislation to the U.S. House of Representatives last week intended to curb the expansion of the Virgin Islands National Park on St. John.

The resolution, H.R. 3025, prohibits net increases of federal land on the island. If the park does acquire land, it must sell, exchange or donate an equal acreage of federal land back to members of the community, according to a press release from Plaskett’s office.