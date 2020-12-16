V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett has penned a letter to the U.S. Interior Department seeking transparency on recent “good faith” negotiations between the department and the operator of the storm-damaged Caneel Bay Resort on St. John.
The letter, which was sent Friday to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and co-signed by chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources Raul Grijalva, requested the term sheet agreed to between the department and resort owner CBI Acquisitions, as well as a briefing on the negotiations.
“The Committee on Natural Resources has the authority to request and review proprietary information related to its legislative jurisdiction over national parks and federal lands generally, including entry, easements, and grazing thereon,” the letter stated.
Last week, the National Park Service (NPS) announced that Interior officials and EHI Acquisitions — an affiliate of CBI Acquisitions — agreed to reenter lease negotiations to reopen Caneel Bay. The resort has been shuttered since hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, and embroiled in a contentious fight over its restoration and future management.
Since the resort operates under a Retained Use Estate (RUE), resort owners like CBI Acquisitions have operated the resort on park land for zero rent, under the assumption the property will transfer to park ownership in 2023 when the RUE expires.
In 2010, legislation was passed to have CBI Acquisitions enter into a 40-year lease agreement that would have extinguished the RUE altogether. However, allegations of environmental neglect, coupled with the hurricanes, disrupted those negotiations.
CBI Acquisitions has since lobbied for a 60-year no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million reinvestment, a position that drew widespread backlash from St. John residents who viewed the deal as a money grab by an owner who has failed to maintain the park land properly.
Last week’s agreement allowed the NPS to begin an environmental assessment of the resort property, a decision lauded by the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park. The assessment will determine whether and to what extent cleanup and remediation is needed, and will “inform details of a future lease,” according to the NPS.
Plaskett’s letter stressed the importance of the resort’s comeback.
“The House Committee on Natural Resources believes that the rebuilding and future operation of the Caneel Bay resort and the structure of its relationship with the National Park Service to be very important, not only for the Virgin Islands, but also because the resort is a key component of the National Park Service’s collection of resorts,” the letter stated.
“While each resort is unique, the structure of the continued operation of Caneel Bay will be instructional for other agreements.”
EHI Acquisitions President Gary Engle reportedly met with Interior and Park Service officials last month at the Caneel Bay site. Despite also being on St. John and meeting with Interior officials, Plaskett was not invited to the Caneel Bay meeting.