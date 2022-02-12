V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett on Friday praised action by a U.S. Senate committee to advance President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney for the Virgin Islands, Delia Smith.
“I am delighted that the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted yesterday to advance Ms. Smith’s nomination to the U.S. Senate floor for a vote,” Plaksett said in brief statement released Friday. “While Senate rules and the pandemic caused a few delays, my confidence in Ms. Smith’s nomination and eventual confirmation has never wavered.”
Smith, who currently serves as an assistant U.S. attorney, is from St. John and would be the first black woman named to head the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Virgin Islands.
Plaskett, who said she recommended Smith to Biden, said “her achievements as a native daughter thus far serve as great evidence of her dedication, grit and overall commitment to serving our community well.”
According to the statement, Plaskett said she looks “forward to Ms. Smith’s service to our country and our territory.”
Her statement follows an announcement by V.I. Senator-at-Large Steven Payne Jr. who on Monday announced that he’d written to U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton “expressing outrage that partisan politics is standing in the way of the U.S. Senate confirming the first Black woman to be the U.S. attorney for the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Payne said that he was “appalled and disgusted that a U.S. senator from Arkansas would exercise partisan politics regarding an issue in Portland, Ore., no less, throwing one of our own under the bus, for the purpose of getting back at the Biden Administration” after learning what transpired when the Senate Judiciary Committee met last week to vote on Smith and several others nominated to positions across the United States by Biden.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said that the committee would be holding over four nominations, including Smith’s, at Cotton’s request.
Cotton, a Republican, was said to be concerned that Biden’s Justice Department may not pay to defend U.S. marshals who protected a federal courthouse in Portland during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, and demanded a response.
Plaskett, who was contacted for comment following Payne’s statement, said at the time that she was confident about Smith’s nomination, noting that “while Senate Rules allow senators to hold up nominations for issues not germane, not relevant, to a particular nominee (which is the case with Ms. Smith and several other nominees), I’m hopeful that Sen. Schumer will quickly resolve the present issues so that Mrs. Smith’s vote, along with others, will advance.”
Plaskett referred to Democratic minority leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. At the time, she also noted her excitement in that “both the Democratic and Republican Senate staff have agreed to move forward” with Smith’s nomination and that the activity around it “so far is a very positive sign.”