V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett is pushing legislation to extend the Supplemental Security Income program to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
According to a statement, Plaskett, along with a bipartisan group of House members, filed HR 537, or the Supplemental Security Income Equality Act, to ensure individuals can receive SSI benefits regardless of their residence.
SSI is an anti-poverty program in which the federal government financially assists people age 65 and older with income under the poverty level and minors with disabilities or conditions that affect the family and the individual’s ability to generate enough income to live, according to Plaskett.
“Since coming to Congress I have been advocating for the non-discrimination of American citizens living in the Virgin Islands and other territories to be afforded these benefits,” Plaskett said. “Indeed, as early as 1977 my predecessors have been advocating and introducing legislation for this benefit.”
Beneficiaries of SSI must apply for all other benefits for which they may be eligible before they can receive assistance under the program. The maximum amount of money that the SSI program provides is $794 per month for an individual or $1,191 per month for a couple, according to Plaskett.
For 2019, the average SSI beneficiary received $551 per month, or $655 for minors with disabilities. Plaskett said this support is “desperately needed to support our neediest residents.”
“Virgin Islanders, who are American citizens, feel the weight of discrimination every day when they try to access benefits but are automatically denied just because they live in a territory instead of one of the 50 states,” she said. “The pandemic has devastated the Virgin Islands economy and thousands are struggling to make ends meet. Ensuring equal access to anti-poverty benefits, like SSI, will help Virgin Islanders put food on their tables and ease the financial pressures families are facing.”
In the statement, Plaskett said the sponsors of the bill were encouraged by the First Circuit Court of Appeals decision last April in U.S. v. Vaello-Madero, which found it unconstitutional for the Social Security Administration to deny SSI benefits to otherwise qualified individuals based on their residence.
Bill co-sponsors include Republican representative Jenniffer Gonzalez Colon of Puerto Rico, Democratic representatives Ritchie Torres of New York and Amata Radewagen of American Samoa.