Mailing something to or from the Virgin Islands can be risky business. Late mail and damaged or lost packages are issues that have plagued the territory, yet the U.S. Postal Service is critical to the islands.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón toured the Aubrey Ottley Post Office in Sugar Estate, St. Thomas, on Wednesday to learn more about how these issues are being addressed by Postal Service personnel.
Earlier this week, Plaskett and González-Colón toured offices on Puerto Rico and St. Croix.
Plaskett said the site visits are a follow up to a letter she sent to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to bring attention to the substantial issues both territories were experiencing with mail service.
“It’s about ensuring that we are treated equitably, and we are so isolated it makes it more important,” Plaskett said.
Cruz Bay Postmaster David Stevens led the tour of the Sugar Estate office, which processes all the mail for St. Thomas and St. John before sending it out to satellite post offices. Stevens, who is filling in on St. Thomas as the Ottley postmaster was out on sick leave, said the work day starts at 5 a.m. as mail arrives and needs to be sorted.
“Three planes come in the morning, two in the afternoon, all from Puerto Rico,” Stevens said.
The two territories are closely linked, as all of the incoming and outgoing mail for the Virgin Islands is processed through Puerto Rico.
Plaskett has requested that mail to the Virgin Islands be flown directly from the mainland, but due to the Postal Service’s limited funding generated by service fees, it is unlikely this will happen, the delegate said.
Once a week, the office receives a trailer from Jacksonville, Fla., containing larger parcels and ground mail.
“Everything is filtered through Jacksonville, which is a bulk mail center, or national distribution center,” Stevens said. “It acts as a hub for different states.”
Puerto Rico and Caribbean Postal Service District Manager Neftali Pluguez said the system that scans and automatically sorts mail based on addresses does not work as well in the territories as it does stateside.
He theorized that the system may not be as efficient here due to weaker internet connection.
“When there was the total building shut down in Puerto Rico, we were sorting mail in New Jersey, and we had a higher read rate there,” Pluguez said.
When the system does not correctly detect the address, the mail must be manually sorted, which can delay it another day.
Plaskett also asked local postal officials about damaged packages.
Pluguez said studying insurance claim rates may be a start to detecting how often these incidents happen, but he was not able to indicate where in the shipping process the damage is occurring.
“Posting on Facebook isn’t solving the problem,” Plaskett said. “I encourage people to fill out the forms when this happens so we can collect better data.”
Currently, there are 33 people employed at the Sugar Estate office, and Stevens noted they onboarded four new staff members over the last three weeks.
He said the office would be fully staffed with an additional three clerks and four carriers.
Pluguez said that good pay will benefit the postal service’s retention rate, especially considering the cost of living in the territory.
“In Puerto Rico, we had a shortage of employees, and they had 200 employees hired over the summer,” González-Colón said.
As the U.S. post offices enter the holiday season, with high volumes of mail, it is still not clear how quickly these issues will be resolved.
González-Colón said Puerto Rico is struggling with a backlog of work and mail is kept outside, under tents.
“These tents are not capable of protecting mail,” González-Colón said.